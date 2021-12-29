Inside a buzzing seventh-grade science classroom at Peak Virtual Academy, students worked on their plans for the best way to grow coffee in Colorado, including discussing deploying killer wasps to mitigate fungus gnats in the soil.
“I don’t think we’re going to get approval to use killer wasps,” science teacher Doug Eccher said.
At Peak, middle school students are in school three days a week and high schoolers learn in-person two days per week. With the hybrid learning model, the students learn on a virtual platform while at home, then Eccher can focus on applying the concepts.
“I don’t spend tons of time delivering content when I have them. Our time is more about how we use the content to solve problems, and that relies on students learning to be very self-directed and self-managing because they need to stay caught up,” Eccher said.
Eccher’s classroom is full of projects the students are currently working on, science posters and Steve Jobs quotes about self-management.
Lucas Derence, a seventh grader at Peak, enjoys Eccher’s class because it’s very hands on and Eccher has a good sense of humor. Lucas said that his teacher will give them guidance, but “doesn’t dictate what we do.”
Since Eccher teaches most of the science classes at Peak — “I am the science department, whether they like it or not” — he keeps track of what the students have done each year.
“It’s just scaffolding on top of each other and it changes every year,” Eccher said. “That makes it exciting.”
The students’ in-class projects can build year-over-year and overlap with different grade levels. For example, some of Eccher’s students prototyped and built two floats collecting data on Otter Pond over the summer, which the eighth graders have been delving into.
“We’re learning about the sources of nitrogen and the nitrogen cycle,” said student Amelia Fairclough. “We’re figuring out whether seasonal changes affects levels of ammonia, nitrogen and whether the fertilizer that the farmers use upstream has an effect on the levels in the pond.”
Amelia said that she appreciates how the project is grounded in a local situation.
“I like that it’s not just a canned assignment, it’s actually something in the real world,” Amelia said.
The eighth grade students are also learning about the fundamentals of physics in Eccher’s class. The long-term projects that the students work on don’t always align with curricular standards for what the students need to be learning, but run parallel to each other.
The curriculum for the seventh-grade students is aligning with their current project-based learning initiative.The students are learning about the design cycle in their regular curriculum, so their project-based learning initiative is aligned with the content they’re learning at home.
Eccher’s seventh-grade students were working on designing growth chambers to grow coffee plants. They are building prototypes for the coffee’s ideal growth environment before they will work on building a larger-scale system in the greenhouse.
Lucas Derence was pondering his design for the growth chambers: he was thinking about placing a plastic lid on a hinge to make moving it easier and to avoid interfering with the plant’s growth.
“We’re having to standardize everything, and then we’re creating these growth chambers in microclimates,” Eccher said.
Like many of his students, Eccher thoroughly enjoys the hybrid format.
“I couldn’t go back to a traditional classroom,” Eccher said. This model allows me to do some cool things.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.