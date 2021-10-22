Montrose County School District recently secured final approval from the state on spending the second round of federally funded grants on upgrading HVAC systems, paying staff salaries and a discretionary fund for principals.
This Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money has made in-person schooling during the pandemic possible, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
“It would be impossible without this money to continue in-person education and operations for Montrose County School District,” Jenkins said.
This round of grant money, approximately $4.1 million, will be spent on supporting schools through the ongoing pandemic and supporting new innovations in the district. The funds will also go to paying for the district’s five online-only teachers and the staff for the Extended Learning Network, which provides after-school care at all district schools for $5 per day.
Three rounds of the ESSER Fund grants were a part of the COVID-related stimulus packages Congress passed during the pandemic. The funds are disbursed to state education departments, which review district applications for how to spend the money and reimburse for the expenses.
The money will also be used to provide matching funds for another state-funded Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant to upgrade the HVAC systems at Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School.
The BEST grant program is run by the Colorado Department of Education and funded by lottery revenue and marijuana taxes. Districts apply in a competitive process for partial funding for facilities projects, but the BEST grant only covers a portion of the cost. The ESSER II grant will cover the last fraction of the cost.
Philip Bailey, the district’s director of property services, said that the HVAC improvements will improve safety and comfortability by improving air quality and consistency of temperatures.
Bailey said that he’s issued a request for bid proposals so that the materials can be ordered as soon as possible. Supply chain shortages have held up a lot lately, so he’s hoping that with enough lead time, the new equipment will arrive in time. As long as that happens, the improvements will be made over the summer.
At Montrose High School, Bailey said that some of the older units will be switched out for newer machines, which are able to support higher-quality air filters.
At Centennial, the improvements include adding individual thermostat controls to individual classrooms.
In the north building of the Centennial campus, which used to be the old Johnson Elementary School campus, multiple rooms are connected to the same thermostat.
“Sometimes one room is cold and one room is hot,” Centennial Principal Joe Simo said.
The project included in the ESSER grant will rectify that: individual thermostats will be installed in individual classrooms.
“Not getting proper circulation of the air has definitely been a challenge and I think our maintenance has done an amazing job,” Simo said. “This new opportunity and the focus of improving air quality is going to make our north building amazing.”
This grant will also help pay for two COVID-response coordinators and contact tracing staff, which alleviates the pressure on other district employees to deal with COVID-related issues themselves.
The money is also going to a discretionary fund for principals.
“Whether it's professional development for teachers or buying more tables so they have more space for kids in the cafeteria, there's a wide variety of things that they can spend it on,” school district Executive Director of Academic Services Jessica Beller, Ph.D., said.
Funding from the first round of the grant, which totaled more than $1 million, partially funded the development of Outer Range, an outdoor education learning center adjacent to the district office. Long-term plans for Outer Range involve part-time and full-time students of all ages, but by next fall, the district hopes to open a forest preschool.
“I’ve talked to preschool parents and their eyebrows raise when they hear about forest preschool,” Jenkins said.
An additional preschool will also benefit working parents in the Montrose region, which has been deemed a “childcare desert.”
School supplies to all students and cleaning materials were also covered by the grant.
Beller said the grants are “once in a generation money,” so the district is working on how to benefit future generations of students with the grants on projects such as Outer Range.
The first round of the grant also funded the development of the Extended Learning Network.
“Childcare is an issue for every person in this community and on the Western Slope, so if we can provide more highly qualified before- and after-school educational options, kids are going to be better for that,” Jenkins said.
Teachers who sign up to lead after school programs are given ample stipends for their work, which Beller said is vital to re-engage students.
“Being able to invest in our people with these funds is huge … it has been great to be able to put that money back to our staff,” she said.
Beller said that she will be in conversation with principals over the next few weeks about how to spend the third (and last) round of the grant, which is more than twice the amount of ESSER II.