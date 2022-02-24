For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Montrose County School District applied for two BEST grants: one to complete the phased rollout of improved security features and the other to upgrade the ventilation systems at multiple schools.
The Building Excellent Schools Tomorrow program was established in 2008 and has helped to fund billions in important capital improvement projects around the state. The revenue for the program comes from a large chunk of proceeds from state lands, as well as marijuana excise taxes and lottery profits.
The grants do not cover the entire cost of the capital projects, but the matching percentages can vary by district and year. The proportion of grant funding to local funding is determined by a formula that takes a multitude of factors into account, such as the district’s median household income and any current mill levies, according to the Colorado Department of Education website.
For grants in this current cycle, the state grants will cover half of the project costs. In the previous year, the district had to cover 62% of the costs.
Two phases of security upgrades have already been implemented, but if the district is awarded this grant, all of the schools would have state-of-the-art systems for door access and security cameras. The district received a $916,000 BEST grant last year to furnish $2.4 million in security upgrades at Johnson Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Olathe Elementary and Olathe Middle/High School.
If MCSD receives this grant, the school district would cover half of the $2.1 million price tag to upgrade the remaining schools.
The other grant that the district applied for would help pay for upgraded HVAC systems at Olathe Elementary, Olathe Middle/High School, Cottonwood Elementary and Montrose High School — the evaporative cooling system would be replaced with air conditioning inside the Lloyd McMillan gym, said Philip Bailey, the district’s director of property services.
The district is planning on covering their half of the tab with federal COVID-related ESSER funding, which can be used to improve ventilation and air quality in schools.
Although the district’s new master capital plan has not yet been finalized, Bailey used the systematic assessment and qualitative data to determine the neediest projects for the equipment that was nearing the end of its term.
Since the BEST grant program started, Montrose County School District has applied for the competitive process every year except for in 2011. According to data compiled from the Colorado Department of Education, the school district has received $20.4 million of the $28.8 million in funding it has applied for.
BEST grants have funded facilities improvements around the district, including multiple roof replacements, HVAC system upgrades and security systems. The largest grant that the district has received was more than $12 million to build the new Columbine Middle School — taxpayers picked up the rest of the tab through an increased mill levy, passed in November 2016.
The district decided not to apply for a BEST grant to pay for the cost of changing the mascots at Centennial Middle School and Montrose High School because those projects would have been assigned a lower priority.
Changing the mascots will cost approximately $600,000. At the Feb. 8 school board meeting, the board approved a transfer from the general fund to the capital reserve fund to pay for the swap — the general fund is approximately $1.6 million larger than projected because of the growing enrollment district-wide, a decrease in enrollment at Vista Charter School and a supplemental budget from the state, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson explained at the meeting.
