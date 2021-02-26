Colorado Humanities and Colorado State University teamed up for a discussion surrounding change in rural Colorado on Wednesday. Bringing on expert panelists, the group discussed the evolution of rural Colorado, as well as innovation and resiliency in the COVID era.
Here’s a breakdown of what the panelists discussed:
Key figures
Population trends were a key focus, some of which include the population growing at a slowing rate, the slow down of migration (lower levels of mobility across the nation) and an increase in racial and ethnic diversity, especially within the younger population, according to information from Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
In Montrose County, the total population change was in the 1,001 to 10,000 range from 2010- 2019, according to data from the Colorado State Demography Office. The county’s net migration was the same, a pattern similar to the rest of rural Colorado.
These figures parallel the area’s job growth, which hasn’t returned to levels in the pre-recession peak (2005-2009). It’s a stark difference to counties on the Front Range, many of which have seen 20% or more jobs. (Population growth on the Front Range is highest in the state, compared to figures for the Eastern Plains and Western Slope.)
“We know that there’s this huge correlation between job growth and population growth,” Elizabeth Garner, with the state’s demography office, said.
Montrose is one of several counties on the Western Slope forecasted to have a decline in the working age population (16-64) over the next decade (2020-2030).
“Not only has rural Colorado been struggling to maintain its population, it’s also forecasted to potentially lose a lot of its labor force, or working age population over the next decade,” Garner said.
Montrose’s population by 2050, as currently projected, remains in the 20,001 to 50,000 range.
Additionally, employment growth in the southwest on the Western Slope has seen an uptick, upwards of 19% (4,970 to 5,392) from 2010-2019, according to data from Michael Seman from Colorado State University. Much of the jobs are concentrated in the music, theater and visual arts, as well as culinary arts, as both are the two highest sectors. Culinary arts, though, leads the pack financially, accounting for $153,484,098 in sales revenue.
The economic side
Stephan Weiler, co-director of the Region Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University, found that rural areas are increasingly entrepreneurial and resilient — big wage salary and employers like coal mines are rare, he said, though residents have figured out ways to find their specific “niche,” mitigating any significant drops in economic returns.
Entrepreneurship in bigger cities largely loses its impact, due to the scale and size of the location. But in smaller towns, where a new opening can make a difference, the impacts are meaningful.
“Entrepreneurs can have real tangible impacts in smaller towns,” he said. “Just having one or two entrepreneurs opening a storefront in a rural town can really revive a Main Street.” (Montrose has seen more than two new store fronts open on Main Street over the past few months.)
On the contrary, effects from the COVID-19 pandemic were vast, from April through July, with a loss of 50% of all jobs and 31% of all sales revenue in the creative industry (music, theater, dance, visual arts).
Weiler reiterated the importance of the “buy local” movement (buying from local businesses on Main Street), which keeps the money in the community, opposed to it “leaking out” if spent elsewhere.
A few rural Colorado case studies demonstrated how a few areas are working to diversify the economy, which includes the west end of Montrose County. The West End Economic Development Corporation, in its industry transition and partnership with the Telluride Foundation, has been effective and impactful, said Kat Papenbrock, Rural Opportunity representative with the Colorado Office of Economic Development, opening 20 new businesses between Nucla and Naturita, as well as focusing on larger projects like the grain mill.
Other case studies include Colorado Lamb Processing in Brush, the Upper Rio Grande Economic Development in Del Norte and the creative district in Sterling. The case studies are important, and set examples, said Greg Thomason, rural opportunity representative for Eastern Colorado, with the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. And for creative districts like Sterling, the efforts could lead to marketing caches, new business development, better quality of life and culture that attracts tourists and residents.
What the future might hold
There’s promising indicators on the horizon. Colorado is growing its diversity by age, and with 43% of people of color accounting for a share of the population (in the 0-17 range), a majority of the populace will enter into the labor force, especially in areas that have higher concentrations of people of color — Montrose, according to 2019 population estimates, has a 20-30% share of people of color as a percent of the total population, signifying the county potentially stands to benefit from any youth movement, though retaining younger workers remains a hurdle, and previous figures in the working age population over the next decade aren’t favorable.
“It’s our youngest population that’s going to be aging into the labor force, aging into our largest consumer base, so it’s so important for us to understand that we are more diverse at our younger ages, and we can take that into account when we’re looking at hiring, marketing practices,” Garner said.
The nation — and Colorado’s — younger population (millennials and Gen Z) tend to contribute financially to the creative industry (live music, culinary arts), especially pre-pandemic, and the trend could impact locations who capitalize on the creative arts, Seman said.
“Colorado is a live event magnet,” he said. (The recently approved Rotary Amphitheater in Montrose could help even further with the financial trend, and with the Montrose Summer Music Series already a seasonal staple, the amphitheater may provide more opportunities for the area to capitalize on local interest and tourism.)
Entrepreneurship remains one of the more pivotal factors in pioneering local growth in the economy, and amenities like lakes and rivers, hills and mountains, matter, Weiler said. It helps retain and attract permanent residents, something Montrose witnessed over the past year as people in larger cities made the move to the area.
