While many Americans were happy to receive direct stimulus checks from three rounds of COVID relief legislation over the past 15 months, school districts also received a fiscal boost.
The federal government allocated three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to states, which doled out the funding to school districts.
Montrose County RE-1J has been allocated over $14 million total from the three bills. The district has put the federal money towards COVID-related expenses, a new outdoor learning center and expanding after-school care options.
“We are thankful to have these funds to respond to the crisis that COVID has presented us. The funds allow us to be creative with how we solve problems, and they give us pathways to make needed improvements with our facilities,” Dr. Jessica Beller, the district’s executive director of academic services, said.
However, the funding comes with strings attached. Beller said that the district needs to balance excitement for the funds with strict rules and regulations about how they can spend it.
“There are so many rules tied to the funds that we need to ensure we are following the guide just right,” Beller said. “It takes a lot of time to write the narratives just right, calculate the needs and ensure everything is in order for appropriate spending.”
Beller added that the funding is not available to the district until they submit a detailed plan to the Colorado Department of Education about how the money will be spent. After a review process and final approval is granted, the district can request to be reimbursed for expenses to be covered by the grant.
The first round of ESSER funding was passed in the March 2020 CARES Act. Montrose County RE-1J received just over $1 million. This chunk of funding has mostly been used for COVID-related expenses, such as cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and substitute teachers during last year’s rolling quarantines.
The district has allocated some of the ESSER money for the development of the San Juan Outdoor Learning Center, which they hope will eventually be a school for full-time students of all ages as well as a resource center for the rest of the district.
Another program underwritten by the federal funding is called the Extended Learning Network, which will launch after-school care in all of the district’s schools this fall as well as summertime programs. Families are requested to pay a $5 per day donation to ensure the sustainability of the program beyond the grant, Beller said.
“The Extended Learning Network is going to be a huge benefit to our community,” Beller said. “All students will have access to after-school care and summer time programming on a much larger scale than we have ever provided before.”
Another ESSER-funded initiative is an optional in-house professional development institute this week focused on technological services and student support. Over 200 district employees are participating.
The school district has not yet spent all of the money from the first round of funding and has not yet dipped into the second or third rounds yet.
The second round of ESSER funding allocated in the December 2020 relief package, which allows for more uses such as improved ventilation systems, is $4.1 million. Over $9 million from the American Rescue Plan passed in March will go to the district, but at least 20% of that funding must be spent on extended learning opportunities.
Beller said that the district has until 2024 to spend most of the funds. The district will continue to move carefully and garner community feedback about how the money should be spent because “we want whatever we do with the funds to be something that has a lasting impact beyond 2024.”
“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime amount of money and we want to put it to good use,” Beller said.
