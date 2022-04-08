Ten partners, three weeks and one application were what Region 10 needed to secure a highly competitive grant that only eight programs in the country received.
The $1.7 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant will be used for the planned innovation center in Olathe that organizational and local leaders say could transform the business communities around the region.
Over a span of four months, the effort required research, partnerships, several discussions and dozens of minds coming together with one goal in mind: strengthening opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Here’s how Region 10 and its partners came together to make their vision a reality.
May and June 2021
In 2018, an economic diversification project from Region 10 investigated how to stimulate the economy and bring equity to Olathe.
“In order to have health equity, they really needed to strengthen their economy,” Trish Thibodo, Region 10 community development director, said.
It led to the birth of the Olathe Business Hub, which works to strengthen the local business community, and later, Conexion Coworking, a coworking space for entrepreneurs and remote workers to flesh out ideas or continue expanding on their business models.
In May 2021, Region 10 had discussions with representatives of Colorado State University’s Regional Economic Development Institute and learned about the benefits of an entrepreneurship center.
The research didn’t stop there. Region 10 had already assisted regional programs such as ICElab in Gunnison, a coworking space. They also helped leaders in the West End secure an Economic Development Administration grant after the coal mines closed.
Lessons from the pandemic revealed how hungry businesses were for support.
Though Engage of Delta County had offered assistance, there was no dedicated programming for entrepreneurial efforts.
Soon, it became clear: amplifying opportunities for local entrepreneurs was just as important as attracting businesses from afar.
“We really believe that growing our own is important,” Thibodo said. “We have people here. How do we support the businesses and people here to grow our own?
“We know that an innovative-based economy and entrepreneurship brings resiliency, and it can attract people and it can begin to attract our young people back. It really creates a more resilient community.”
In June, Region 10 learned about the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The initiative aims to strengthen rural economies and support business development.
But interest in the grant was robust and competitive from around the country. Grants ranged from $500,000 to $2 million.
The grant was also unique — it allowed for construction renovation and operations.
“That’s practically unheard of,” Thibodo said.
Thibodo jumped on an 800-person phone call to learn more about the grant and how to apply for it.
But with an application deadline of early August 2021, Thibodo and Michelle Haynes, Region 10’s executive director, were concerned about how quickly they could complete the grant application process in a short period of time.
That’s when Virgil Turner, who, at the time, was Region 10’s regional broadband project director, told Haynes about the former Boys and Girls Club building around the corner, which had been vacant since mid-2020.
June 30, 2021
Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and members from the MCHA board had toured the building on June 30. The board was unsure about the best use for the space moving forward.
During MCHA’s walkthrough, they also came to understand the space’s potential. Turner, who also was on the MCHA board, spoke to Haynes about the space and the need.
“I was trying to underscore how cool it is when you when you are connected to the partners and you’re able to just go, ‘hey, let’s talk about this place,’ and then all of a sudden everybody’s brainstorming and everybody comes up with a great idea and then it kind of grows legs and it moves forward,” Hansen said.
July 7, 2021
Thibodo and Haynes toured the building, which hosted up to 150 kids a day in a 6,500-square feet space. Haynes had told Turner about her interest in activating the building and putting it to use.
The space was what Thibodo and Haynes expected at first: a Ninja Turtles mural. Low sinks. Plenty of bathrooms. A solid foundation.
“It’s got good bones,” Thibodo recalled.
What the pair saw next piqued their interest: a commercial kitchen. Cafeteria space. Conference rooms. Additional amenities. Two floors.
“We thought, ‘Could this be a childcare facility? Could this be something for mixed-age use?’” Thibodo said.
Their previous work with Engage and the known need to stimulate entrepreneurship, along with the building’s assets, gave the pair a lightbulb moment.
“We can make an innovation center,” Thibodo recalled telling Haynes.
At another tour five days later, with Hansen and staff from Region 10 and MCHA, the future of the building was sealed.
July 12 — August 2, 2021
Time wasn’t on Region 10’s side. Just three weeks remained to complete a grant application.
Region 10 started to reach out to partners and expressed their ideas. It knew it could serve Montrose and Delta counties. It knew value-added manufacturing would satisfy the USDA. It knew from their discussions with CSU that an opportunity was present.
Though the project was based in Olathe, leaders from Montrose and Delta counties were on board.
“You don’t always see that if a project is located outside of a county,” Thibodo said.
There was a catch: Region 10 needed to secure an agreement with MCHA. So Region 10 proposed a long-term, no-cost lease. It would renovate and update the building and turn it into an asset for the community.
MCHA was on board.
With Montrose, Delta and MCHA backing the plan, Region 10 began to secure partnerships with other community institutions.
Technical College of the Rockies provided micro-credentialing and workforce training. CSU provided research and expertise. Bank of Colorado joined as a private partner. Making Olathe Better and Olathe Business Hub joined as community-based organizations. And Valley Food Partnership joined the bandwagon, too — their work with young farmers and the Montrose Farmer’s Market was an asset.
With partnerships secured, putting together a federal grant application was next. The task was anything but simple: compiling a roughly 100-page document with attachments and narratives while answering specific questions in just three weeks.
In an ideal world, these kinds of grants take three months. If the project is under development while writing the grant, the process can take up to six months.
But Thibodo and representatives from other partners had little time to piece together a hefty document that required pinpoint detailing and thorough wording.
“It pretty much consumed my life for those three weeks,” Thibodo said.
They knew what Region 10 and partners wanted. Their dedicated research and discussions with partners helped them understand the community’s needs.
“If you didn’t have those partnerships and those good working relationships already, it wouldn’t happen,” Hansen said.
The grant, at potentially $2 million, also required a match from partners at 20 percent, which Region 10 secured despite the limited timeframe.
“That was part of the magic,” Haynes said. “Doing the planning, knowing this was a great project for Olathe and our partnerships coming along and saying ‘yes, that’s a great project Olathe and we want to participate.’”
August 2, 2021
Region 10 submitted the application on the last day possible. The team had a Plan B to explore another source of funding through the U.S. Economic Development Administration that would have made the remodel much more challenging. But they felt bullish on their chances to secure the grant.
“We felt like we met the needs and goals of USDA and they met our needs and goals,” Thibodo said. “It just felt like there was a good synergy there.”
February 2, 2022
On Feb. 2, Region 10, its partners and Montrose County learned they were among eight programs nationwide to receive a RISE grant, which totals to $1.7 million, the second-highest amount awarded.
“There was a lot of jumping up and down in our office and quietly calling the partners because it couldn’t be public yet,” Thibodo said. “There were a lot of secret high fives.”
Next steps
Region 10 and partners plan to remodel the facility this summer and hope to complete renovations this fall. They’re currently in the process of hiring an entrepreneurship program manager and kitchen program manager, both of which will be based out of the innovation center with a regional component.
Plans are in place to offer incubator-like services to businesses and start-ups to support growth and formation. A 3D printer and makerspace are expected to be included to encourage innovation and technology.
After renovations, the commercial kitchen will be available to rent to food-based and cottage industries. A kitchen-incubator program will take cohorts through a six-to-eight week class to learn how to mass produce products and get them on store shelves.
A business-incubator center can be rented at scaled rates, but it won’t serve as a replacement for the co-working space, which is viewed as a partner.
Businesses can participate in accelerator programs and use the planned conference and training rooms. Annual programming will be available for mentorship or for businesses to develop their ideas.
And the center, which is currently called the Olathe Rise and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, will receive a new name, to be announced at a later date.
Region 10 views the center as a driver for Olathe, Montrose and Delta, but can impact Ouray, Gunnison, San Miguel and Hinsdale counties.
“We have to fill that missing gap of working with those startups, working with those dreamers and giving them the tools and the opportunities that they want,” Thibodo said.
