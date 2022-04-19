Since fall 2019, Montrose County School District and community partners on the West Central Colorado Student Threat Assessment Team have assessed hundreds of students and families for threat and suicide risks.
Building leaders at MCSD schools say that the Salem-Keizer model helps them have a defined approach to threats compared to before and show families resources are available.
Dan Rosentreter, the principal of Northside Elementary, said that the model has been able to connect children and families with resources more than what schools have been able to provide in the past.
Eric Sanchez, the assistant principal at Columbine Middle School, added that the well-defined process is a more comprehensive approach than before.
“Prior to this, it was a conversation with an administrator and that’s about as far as it went, and you almost were hopeful that nothing more would happen,” Sanchez said, adding that students might have been suspended or spent a few days at a facility.
The Salem-Keizer model helps school administrators address what happens with students after behavioral issues in tandem with community partnerships, Sanchez said.
A threat assessment review starts after administrators or community partners receive a report from a mandated reporter or a tip, which can be anonymous or not. A small team of school staff interview the student, parent and teachers fill out questionnaires, then three people at minimum review what has been compiled.
If the threat lingers or the child still needs help, then the threat is bumped to another level and more community partners get involved.
In the model, community agencies are no longer “siloed” and work together for the welfare of children, MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
“Mental health has a seat at the table and we’re no longer siloed,” Jenkins said. “We are equal partners in this process — law enforcement, child welfare, local nonprofits, mental health, and educators — we’re interconnected and we’re speaking the same language, we have access to each other, routinely meeting on a weekly basis.”
A similar process is in place to assess suicide risk, which is often done by counselors.
In the months after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, school administrators felt the need to take threats extremely seriously — the amount of expelled students in the district rose from five in the 2016-17 school year to 13 in 2017-18 according to data reported to the Colorado Department of Education.
Rosentreter was an assistant principal at Olathe Middle/High School five years ago. He speculated that if the model had been in place at the time, less kids could have been expelled.
“This gives us some incremental steps to actually work through with these young people so that it doesn’t feel like it’s all or nothing,” Sanchez said.
Rosentrater said that at the elementary level, he deals with less threats to harm others and more with helping connect students that exhibit harmful behavior to their peers with the resources in the community.
“If I’ve got a first grader that every week he’s hitting somebody, then we can use the same process to help work through that and to help come up with some ideas or provide some extra resources,” Rosentrater said.
Moving forward, Sanchez said that there is more work to be done on raising awareness about the program and showing the community that there is a constructive way to deal with threats.
“If you see something, say something: we will dive into it, we are going to look into those things that you bring to our attention. But if we don’t know about it, there’s absolutely nothing we can do to keep kids safe,” Sanchez said.
Treating mental health issues that may come to light during these investigations can have long-term benefits for students.
“If we can address some of those things early on and start giving kids coping skills as youngsters, we’ll have a better outcome towards the end of their secondary schooling and see some positive results,” Sanchez said.
He added that part of the future outreach over the next few years is working with students to reduce the stigma of reporting their peers: “you’re not snitching, you’re trying to help your friend.”
“Telling somebody doesn’t mean you’re snitching on them or trying to get anybody in trouble — this means you don’t really know where to go and what to do, but you know something needs to be done because that kid is just not making you feel right or something just feels off about this situation,” Sanchez said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.