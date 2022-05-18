Before the pandemic, 43 people applied for an open position in human resources, said Terri Wilcox, the director of HR for the City of Montrose.
After the job was vacated last year, 25 people applied for the same position. But this year, when the same job opened, only five people applied.
Officials at some of the largest taxpayer-funded organizations in Montrose County all said the same thing: they are receiving fewer applications overall, but by and large, the applicants are still qualified.
“We have high quality people, we just don’t have as many applicants to run through,” Wilcox said.
At Montrose County School District, hiring for teachers is slightly different than other industries because most of the action happens between February and July.
Michelle Pottorff, the director of human resources at Montrose County School District, said that hiring for elementary positions is on track, but the district is having slightly more trouble finding qualified people for secondary and special education positions — “that’s nothing new.”
“It just takes one good candidate,” Pottorff said.
Finding people for the non-licensed positions — such as paraprofessionals, custodians and receptionists — has been taking longer than usual, Pottorff said. Unlike the teaching positions that require a license from the state, the school district is in competition with other employers in the area for these workers.
Many entry-level positions at Montrose County sometimes have a higher turnover rate than other jobs because of the competitive overall labor market, said Leslie Quon, the county’s director of HR.
But when recruiting employees, the city, county and school district can offer expansive benefits, such as a sizable retirement plan. The benefits packages can also help the agencies retain existing employees.
Montrose County offers tuition reimbursement for additional job training, which current County Manager Jon Waschbusch took advantage of.
MCSD unveiled a wellness package for employees last month: they could select from multiple options for recreation in the region, including a pass at the Ouray Hot Springs and an annual pass to state parks.
Pottorff said that her department has received lots of positive feedback from employees about the initiative. The expanded wellness benefits package, which the school board budgeted $300,000 for at the April meeting, is available to all MCSD employees.
Promoting people from within to higher positions can also help with recruitment and morale.
Waschbusch started in 2005 as a planning assistant. He picked up a graduate degree along the way, studying on nights and weekends, and became the top county employee in the summer of 2021.
Expanding where jobs are posted is another strategy to bring in new workers.
The City of Montrose has expanded where they post their jobs to multiple websites and platforms within the past few years, such as to the Colorado Municipal League site, LinkedIn, Indeed and Facebook.
“Before, it’s not that we were lazy, it’s just that we didn’t have to do much because people were coming in droves,” Wilcox said.
Over the past few years, 60% of new hires for the city have been locals, with 26% from the rest of Colorado and 14% from out-of-state. But some of the people who count as non-local hires in the numbers had previously lived in Montrose but moved back for the job, Wilcox said.
The City purchased a property a few years ago near Woodgate Road, which has been rented to new employees coming in from out of town who need a short-term solution before finding a long-term rental or permanent residence.
Both the city and the county have raised wages recently and have compared their compensation with local governments in other areas.
At MCSD, negotiations with the union for next school year’s salary schedule are not yet finalized. In the first few months of the pandemic, increases to the salary schedule were paused for the 2020-21 school year but increased in 2021.
Pottorff said that rising inflation was on her mind going into negotiations.
“We’re all paying more at the gas pump, we’re all paying more at the grocery store,” Pottorff said. “That will continue to be a challenge as inflation continues to grow at a faster rate than what salaries could, and that’s where we have to balance as well.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.