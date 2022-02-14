As some high school students balance Advanced Placement coursework with sports, other extracurricular activities and jobs, they now have one less thing to worry about: paying for the exams later this spring.
After students in Kurt Scriffiny’s AP U.S. Government course at Montrose High School contacted Superintendent Carrie Stephenson making their case for the district covering the fee, Stephenson happily offered to cover the fees, which are $96 per test.
“Cost should never be a limiting factor to providing our students with rigorous and meaningful educational opportunities and experiences,” Stephenson said, adding that covering the fees will not be a large burden to the overall district budget.
Montrose County School District will cover the fee for AP tests for all district students this year and in the future.
After receiving a letter from the students, Stephenson visited Scriffiny’s class.
“The students were so articulate and passionate about finding a way to lift this burden off the shoulders of our students and families,” Stephenson said.
AP classes are an opportunity for high school students to take college-level coursework and earn college credit if they score well on a standardized exam administered at the end of the year.
But many students don’t enroll in these courses because of the sticker price of the exam.
“We’re broke,” said Corbin Whittington, a student in Scriffany’s class.
Whittington added that some of his friends have not taken AP courses because of the cost, but that erasing the fee should increase the amount of students enrolling in AP courses in future years.
In the spring of 2020, MHS students took a total of 140 different exams, while only 101 were administered last year. For this spring, students are registered for 259 unique exams, according to John Steele, MCSD secondary curriculum coordinator. Some students are registered for more than one exam.
Low-income students have been eligible to apply for a reduced fee, which is $34 per exam this year, but last spring, only 15 students received a fee waiver.
A successful AP score can help students save thousands of dollars if they go to college — many institutions, including Colorado Mesa University, offer transfer credit for passing scores on most exams.
“If you do well, you're actually making a lot more money than you would have invested. A lot of students just weren't taking them because they didn’t have enough money to support that,” Sarah Packard said.
Scriffiny said that one element of the class is an applied civics component, so the students’ advocacy for free tests fulfills that requirement. Nevertheless, his students were so excited to take on this project and they didn’t need much support from him — “they did it all on their own,” he said.
“Throughout the course of a year, these guys are willing to do extra homework and studying,” Scriffiny said. “It’s way more work than every other class, so why do we not acknowledge it in any material way?”