How to build back stronger? Western Slope reps chimed in with solutions as the state collects input on how to use federal funds

How does the Western Slope build back stronger?
That was the main question that panelists sought answers for during a Zoom meeting on Sunday, part of the Build Back Stronger series the state is hosting as it hears from local leaders across the state. Sunday’s panel featured a healthy dose of Western Slope representatives, including Ricardo Perez, executive director for the Hispanic Affairs Project in Montrose.
An integral reason why the Western Slope economy — and that of Colorado — could build back stronger is the billions in federal stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act heading to households, businesses, programs and state and local governments.
Lauren Larson, director of the governor’s office of state planning and budgeting for Colorado, said the state should receive about $41 billion (preliminary estimates), with $14 billion from the bipartisan coronavirus relief package that Congress approved in December, and $27 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March. (The $41 billion is well over 10% of Colorado’s GDP, Larson added.)
The federal relief is heading to several different areas — stimulus checks, unemployment, child care, housing/utility (nearly $1 billion combined from both bills), restaurants and venues and child tax credit expansion.
While the state intends to complement the federal spending and fill in gaps to build a strong recovery around local needs, with the funds, some additional goals include creating jobs, growing businesses, meeting workforce challenges, transformative investments, relief to those in need and prioritizing one-time spending to avoid outyear costs.
There’s flexibility with stimulus proposals said Larson, which include supporting small businesses, investing in rural hospitals, aligning education with jobs of the future that fill critical workforce needs or climate equity building investments.
“The success of how well Colorado deploys these one-time funds is going to determine how successful and thorough this recovery is,” Gov. Jared Polis said during the meeting.
Participants then broke out in groups, conversing amongst one another on what ways to best use the budget to provide some relief for the needs on the Western Slope. Perez, who said he “appreciated” receiving an invitation from the governor’s office to provide comments, in the table of 65 participants, was the only person representing immigrants and communities of color.
“I had the opportunity to advocate on behalf of our community members, who during the pandemic are called “essentials” but did not receive sufficient support and protections,” Perez said in an email interview.
“... The pandemic demonstrated very well the level of inequality in terms of wages and labor conditions for working families. We found full-time workers with financial instability just one month after losing the job or facing a reduction of hours. Most of these families requested help to pay the rent, utilities and medical expenses. People who continued to work in the food, construction and other essential industries couldn’t afford to not work and we heard of outbreaks in the work places that were not being addressed. We know of workers who felt that they would lose their jobs if they spoke up about someone having COVID in the workplace or the lack of safety protections in place.”
Additionally, Perez said, the nonprofit sector was left to help low income families, while state and local government shifted focus to keep businesses alive. Lack of paid sick leave, health insurance, also impacted agriculture workers, as no direct support came, which would have provided some protection. Many of those workers are permanent and temporary Hispanic immigrants.
”I think either in the Front Range and regions like the Western Slope, the public opinion and elected officials need to go deeper in understanding the social and economic dynamics focused on the workforce, wages, labor conditions, and we will have a better picture in where to invest for a more “perfect society,”” Perez said.
During the meeting, groups highlighted a number of key areas that could use investment from the state, including housing, agriculture, capacity building for local non-profit agencies, transportation and roads, inequities in accessibility and food and ranchers. One group mentioned pushing towards the goal for a healthy business community thriving in accessible health care and mental health resources. More housing was especially referenced as a critical need.
“I think that my comments were supported by other participants who recognized the need for inclusiveness and economic justice to overcome inequality. We all agreed that investment in infrastructure, small businesses, education, health, and energy, among other areas, is critical,” Perez said.
The state will continue its series through the month of April, and has now heard from representatives on the Western Slope, as well as those in southern and northern Colorado.
“The federal stimulus package for Colorado also includes COVID-related relief for individuals and businesses, and we see this as a great opportunity to bring balance by also supporting our workforce, including better wages and labor conditions in rural industries,” Perez said. “Colorado can do better when it comes to reducing the poverty that many full-time workers and their families are facing, and this is what it means to make Colorado stronger, sustainable, and more competitive from an equity perspective.”
The meeting can be viewed at buildbackstrongerco.com/western/.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
