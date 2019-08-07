A pair of mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio that left more than 30 dead reignited the national debate about gun violence and how to prevent it.
One of the suggestions being floated once again is a federal universal background check for gun purchases and transfers. Thousands of private gun sales have been stopped in Colorado since the state enacted universal background checks in 2013, a year after the deadly Aurora theater shooting.
“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter early Monday morning.
Democrats in the U.S. House this year already have passed a bill that would make background checks universal for gun purchases. The legislation is awaiting debate in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest.
