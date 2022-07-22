HUB at Montrose Crossing new rendering

A rendering of the HUB at Montrose Crossing, a proposed 500-unit multi-family and senior living housing development. This rendering is a redesign of the project and shows Phase 1. 

 (Courtesy graphic/In Design Signs)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A 12-month development extension is being considered for the planned 160-unit housing project known as the “HUB” at Montrose Crossing.

Developer Matt Miles cited rapidly rising interest rates as the primary reason for requesting the development extension for the first phase of the housing project.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?