A 12-month development extension is being considered for the planned 160-unit housing project known as the “HUB” at Montrose Crossing.
Developer Matt Miles cited rapidly rising interest rates as the primary reason for requesting the development extension for the first phase of the housing project.
The original development agreement, made with 1890 Homestead LLC on Nov. 16, 2021, required that the developer obtain the project’s building permit by June 1, with a completion date of June 1, 2024.
City Manager Bill Bell approved a one-month extension for the building permit deadline through July 1 to accommodate “fast-changing construction market and staff schedules,” according to the extension request. Bell noted that a year-long extension is a more “significant budgetary request” that warrants City Council review.
If granted, the request would extend both the building permit deadline as well as project completion dates.
The city’s 2022 budget included funding for the original development agreement. If extended, this could be considered in the 2023 budget with portions of the project potentially being covered through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds if the timing allows.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
