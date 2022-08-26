Purchase Access

City approval of a 12-month development extension will potentially push completion of the HUB’s 160-unit workforce housing project to August 2025.

The extension changes the building permit deadline to Aug. 1, 2023 with a construction deadline of Aug. 1, 2025 following a City Council 4-1 vote. Councilor Ed Ulibarri voted against the amended agreement, which will maintain the initially agreed upon two-year construction timeline.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

