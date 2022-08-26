City approval of a 12-month development extension will potentially push completion of the HUB’s 160-unit workforce housing project to August 2025.
The extension changes the building permit deadline to Aug. 1, 2023 with a construction deadline of Aug. 1, 2025 following a City Council 4-1 vote. Councilor Ed Ulibarri voted against the amended agreement, which will maintain the initially agreed upon two-year construction timeline.
Developer Matt Miles previously cited rapidly rising interest rates as the driving reason for requesting the building permit extension for the first phase of the housing project.
The original development agreement, made on Nov. 16, 2021, required that the developer obtain the project’s building permit by June 1, 2022 with a completion date of June 1, 2024.
City Manager Bill Bell had granted a one month extension for the building permit in June, requiring Miles to obtain the permit by July 1, 2022. Miles requested an additional extension before the July deadline.
“As we approached that deadline, it was clear that we would need to extend it again,” Bell told city councilors during a recent council meeting, adding that the larger extension is considered a more significant budgetary request and warrants city council review.
Bell referenced a recent work session meeting in which Miles addressed current economic conditions, including rising interest rates and the ability to secure financing for a project as large as the HUB.
“Doing a bit of a delay to hopefully gain some favorable conditions here in the next several months seems to make sense from a business perspective,” Bell noted.
Construction could extend past the two-year mark if Miles pulls the building permit earlier than 2023, but the developer would still need to meet the construction deadline.
However, an approved permit risks becoming inactive and canceled if a project doesn’t move forward fast enough, according to Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler.
“When a permit lays inactive, I think it’s six months to a year, then it becomes inactive and our building department can cancel it, but it’s rare that happens,” Morgenthaler told city councilors. “Usually once people pull, they move forward, and once they start work, they move forward.”
Beginning work as soon as possible on the housing project would be advantageous for the developer, Bell weighed in.
“They want cash flow to start coming in to pay that [off], so I don’t know why a developer would pull a permit and then delay construction.”
Mayor Dave Frank cited his experience as a general contractor, explaining that there’s no “hard time” deadline for completion as long as developers show progress on a project after a year.
“If he [Miles] has the opportunity to start earlier, that would be great,” Frank said. “It’s more beneficial for the citizens of Montrose to have apartments and workforce housing online early and it’s to his benefit as well.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone