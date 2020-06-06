Following peaceful protests that took place at Demoret Park earlier in the week, hundreds gathered for the “Walk of Solidarity” march in Montrose on Saturday afternoon.
Massive demonstrations have taken place across the country and around the world the past week after the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Protestors have spoken against racial injustice and police brutality. That message continued to echo through the Montrose community on Saturday.
The group of protestors gathered at Safeway, and Ryan, a Montrose resident and member of Black Lives Matter Montrose, addressed the crowd before the march began, and thanked local law enforcement for their “amazing support.” The crowd then began the march down South Townsend Avenue to the Montrose County Courthouse.
The event was largely peaceful — at a few points, organizers had disagreements with an elderly man, who was voicing his displeasure with the day's events throughout the afternoon by taking video of the crowd and sharing his thoughts to many protesters.
However, protestors marched in solidarity, safely on the sidewalk, and local law enforcement stood close by to ensure it was a safe environment.
The protestors, of whom the majority were wearing masks, held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter”, “End Racism”, and “Love Has No Color.” Many chanted, “Love, not hate. That’s what makes this country great.”
The march was organized by Black Lives Matters Montrose, a group of four Montrose residents — Tanasha, Meg, Ryan, and Zach.
Ryan, currently serving as a spokesman for the group, said the four have not shared last names as they continue to get acquainted with one another. Tanasha, though, founded the group.
Ryan on Friday told the Montrose Daily Press the group is seeking to become an official organization, and shared why the group organized the event.
“We want to show solidarity between the people of color in Montrose, to bring equality and bring awareness to systematic racism and give people of color a voice in Montrose,” he said.
People driving their vehicles honked in support as the protestors marched their way down Townsend Avenue.
After arriving at the courthouse, Meg, standing at the top of the stairs and next to the courthouse entrance, asked the few hundred in the crowd to join together for a nine minute moment of silence.
The next several minutes were eerily quiet as some protestors closed their eyes while others lifted their arms and created a fist, a sign of solidarity that many protestors have used over the past few weeks.
After the moment of silence, Tanasha, a woman of color, delivered a speech to the crowd:
“I won’t be silent as the nation continues to hurt people as bodies fill the streets, and lives are forever gone,” she voiced as hundreds watched on. “No more. People of color have suffered long enough. Even in little Montrose, our voices must be heard. We must walk together hand in hand with all races and genders so that this land can finally be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Kyrra, a black woman and Montrose resident, followed Tanasha with some words atop the steps.
She thanked the crowd for coming out to support the movement, and credited the crowd for making “history” for their involvement in the effort.
“We are done being victimized. We are done having anybody put their knee on our necks saying, ‘stay down’,” she said during her speech as the crowd roared with applause. “No, we’re not going to stay down any longer, it’s not going to happen… we are a country together, we are all Americans. At the end of the day, we all bleed the same color, and that’s red.”
A few more speakers followed Tanasha and Kyrra with speeches of their own.
Meg, in closing, thanked the crowd for coming out before everyone marched their way back to Safeway.
Ryan shared high praise for the event.
“This is absolutely incredible,” he said. “I didn’t expect the numbers that we have today. A lot of people are here because we all can relate, one way or another.
“Being part of the LGBT community, I can’t expect other people to stand up for my rights if I’m not willing to stand up for theirs, and that’s why I’m here today,” he added. “I know there’s a hundred other reasons why these people are here today. It’s amazing that we can come together and speak with one voice.”
