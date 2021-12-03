Alicia Plantz and her family have been cutting down their own Christmas tree from the forest since she was a young girl.
“It’s been a tradition in our family since as long as I can remember,” Plantz said. “I even have a photo of my parents where one of them is pulling me in a sled and the other is pulling the freshly cut down tree.”
She said that she still keeps the tradition going as an adult with her sister and family, plus their significant others and friends in Montrose.
Do-it-yourself Christmas tree cutting is much cheaper than buying a tree in town, which leaves more funds available for the gift-giving budget. A required forest service permit in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests only costs $8, while a fresh tree from the store can run upwards of $100.
Families with fourth-grade students can even receive a free holiday tree, as a part of the Every Kid Outdoors program.
Cutting down a tree in the forest benefits more than your wallet. Dispersed tree cutting also benefits the rest of the forest by giving other trees more room to grow and reducing competition among trees for vital resources such as sunlight, water and nutrients.
“The permit system really helps thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees,” said Kim Phillips, a public affairs officer with the Forest Service. “Our local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning, and that usually tends to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing those trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open up areas that provide forage for our wildlife.”
Plantz enjoys getting her Christmas tree from the forest because of the camaraderie with her companions and the hunt for finding the ideal candidate.
“I enjoy cutting my own tree because it’s such an adventure to find the ‘perfect tree.’ We also bring along a celebratory adult hot chocolate for after we are successful,” Plantz said.
She said that there are ample spots around the area to find a Christmas tree, but recommended Grand Mesa in particular.
Before heading out on the tree-gathering trek, Plantz advises tree-seekers to buy a permit for the designated area, dress warmly in clothes that could get a little sap on them and to bring the necessary tools — a handsaw, gloves and ropes or straps to secure the tree to a vehicle.
Permit regulations stipulate that cut trees should not be more than 20 feet tall. Trees should also be cut with a base no higher than six inches tall. Tree-seekers should avoid prohibited areas, such as picnic spots, campgrounds, wilderness areas and along forest trails.
Visit {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}bit.ly/GMUGpermits{/span} for a full list of regulations and a link to purchase a permit online. Call the Montrose office at 970-240-5300 for the latest availability of permits in forests on federal land managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.