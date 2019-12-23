Husband hopes for resolution in funeral home probe: 'It's getting harder all the time'

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories about families waiting for the outcome of a two-year-old investigation into Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors. The rest of the stories will publish in the coming days.
Rick Neuendorf remembers the first time he saw his wife.
It was 1979 and he was an Iowa police officer, booking an intoxicated man into jail. Cherrie Cain-Thorn was a crisis intervention counselor. They spent an eight-hour ride together transporting the man to treatment, then spent decades as husband and wife, until Cherrie Neuendorf’s 2013 death.
In Rick’s favorite picture, Cherrie is laughing — he doesn’t remember at what, but it was at their 1981 wedding reception. He has that picture now, and her graduation picture, which he keeps with items he found in her purse after she died. These include a poem he wrote for her years earlier, the one that begins “Love is being with you, no matter if you’re happy or blue.”
He never imagined she had kept it. And he never imagined that he would be fighting for her after her death.
Neuendorf is one of many people in Montrose and surrounding towns to be told by the FBI that Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, the local mortuary he had entrusted with cremation arrangements, allegedly sold bodies, in whole or in part, and passed off other cremains as those of their loved ones.
The probe into Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc. is multi-faceted, entailing a federal investigation now in the hands of prosecutors; separate action by the state against the now-closed mortuary’s registrations, and several pending civil suits.
Charges have not been filed. The business’ former owner, Megan Hess, denies all allegations.
For Neuendorf and other survivors, the wait has been agonizing.
“One big word is frustrating,” Neuendorf said Dec. 19. “It got to the point where our liaisons with FBI quit calling us back. All of the sudden, we were cut off. It’s like, what’s going on?” Neuendorf said.
Although recently a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been in touch with Neuendorf, he could not provide many answers. Neuendorf said he “kind of” understands that, but suspected the recent contact had to do with a protest survivors had once planned at the federal courthouse in Grand Junction.
“It’s a complex investigation, very complex,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “I want to assure the victims and the community there that it is a very important case for us and we’re working diligently on it. We understand it is taking quite a while, but we are working on it as hard was we can, and hope to reach resolution sometime in the near future.”
As a former law enforcement officer, Neuendorf said he understands the USAO’s position, to a point, but coping with his loss is growing harder.
“You find yourself getting depressed. I know it’s a slow process in investigations; this just seems to be extraordinarily long. It’s been almost two years since they raided Sunset Mesa now, and a year and a half since the FBI started contacting people.”
In early February 2018, the agency served warrants at Sunset Mesa and Donor Services Inc., which was described as an entity that obtained donated human remains for research.
The FBI has not publicly commented on what it found, although civil suits allege bodies were being dismembered and sold without the knowledge or consent of survivors, or, in some cases, there had been an agreement for a partial donation, but the whole body was taken and ashes not of the deceased were returned to families.
Neuendorf was contacted in July 2018. He had gone back and forth on whether to respond to offers to have the ashes he received tested. Some of the children wanted to know, but others did not, he said.
Neuendorf took the ashes to Colorado Mesa University, thinking they would be confirmed as Cherrie’s and everyone could have some peace of mind.
But, he said, as soon as he wrote his name on the paperwork, an FBI agent tapped his shoulder. In private, the agent told him: “‘I don’t know what’s in that urn, but it’s not your wife.’ … I was in shock,” he said.
Neuendorf wanted to know whatever the FBI could tell him. He said the agent informed him Cherrie’s body, far from being cremated, had been shipped off and sold, and he’s not been told where.
“Their core case is based on 50 people. My wife was one of them. They didn’t allow CMU to touch those cremains. They took them to Quantico,” Neuendorf said.
He’s not been told the results other than, “you won’t be surprised.”
Neuendorf said he has some hope that the FBI has located Cherrie among the bodies whose whereabouts are known — but said if she is recoverable at this point, it is because she has been plastinated.
If that’s the case, Neuendorf wants to bring her home for a proper burial. “But we won’t even know that until sometime during the trial (if charges are brought), or after. That can be years off,” he said.
Dunn could not discuss specific details about what the USAO is reviewing. He said in general, federal prosecutors review the information they are given, assess potential charges and how they might be structured.
“We’re not going to bring a case we aren’t highly confident we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, assuming it’s a criminal case,” Dunn said.
In the Sunset Mesa matter there are a “multitude of victims,” he said.
“There are a variety of geographical challenges, given where some of the evidence is. It’s a complex case, for sure.”
Dunn said he cannot provide a timeline as to how the matter might proceed.
“It’s an important case for this office. We’re working on it as diligently as we can,” he said.
In general, the office tries to consult with potential victims on charging decisions, where that is appropriate, Dunn also said.
“Given the time that’s passed here and the importance of this case to the local community, I wanted to make sure we communicate that this case is important to us and we are working on it with all expediency,” he said.
“It’s getting harder all the time,” Neuendorf said, of coping. “You find yourself getting depressed. Is it even worth trying to pursue, because you can’t get anywhere.”
For him, a survivors’ group that meets weekly has been a godsend, as has a Facebook group. “I would not have made it through this without it. To be able to be with others that truly understand what you’re going through, they’re going through the same thing.
“If there’s a silver lining to this at all, it is I met and made friends of people I never would have met otherwise.”
Neuendorf said what happened has destroyed many lives, yet those who may be responsible don’t appear to care. He would like to see laws passed specifically barring the sale of bodies (also called body brokering) for anything other than research, without express consent, and disclosure requirements concerning how they are used.
A Colorado law passed in the wake of the Sunset Mesa raid disallows someone who owns more than 10 percent interest in a mortuary to also own a “non-transplant human tissue” bank, like Donor Services.
That’s something, but it’s “a drop in the bucket” overall, Neuendorf said.
“But it’s a big-money business,” he said of body brokers. “They’re going to fight it and they’ve got the money to do it,” he said.
Public awareness also helps Neuendorf cope, he said.
“We need to keep it out there. The more we can make the public aware of it, the better chance we’ll have of getting some regulation on this industry,” he said.
He cherishes his memories as he waits for the case to conclude, and in hope of bringing Cherrie home.
There is the family cookbook she made copies of for all five of the children; they are using it now to bake her famous Christmas cookies. There are the items he found in her purse, including the poem; her graduation picture; the knowledge that she was one-quarter Native American — and her kindness.
“She was an amazing woman. She was amazing with people,” Neuendorf said.
Their daughter, a physician’s assistant, told him one time about a patient who went on about having met a kind woman in Montrose, who invited him for a meal. She knew who it was, Neuendorf said, and produced a picture. The patient confirmed it was Cherrie.
Later in her life, Cherrie was able to find and reunite with a brother whom she had not seen since childhood. After that reunion, Cherrie gained enough information to locate a sister and 10 more half-siblings.
“She touched a lot of people. She was always a very caring person,” her widower said.
“ … She’s the one that made me who I am. I did things in my life I never would’ve done without her. She was a very talented woman, all the way around.”
