Taylor Park Reservoir is well on its way to producing hydropower for the Gunnison County Electric Association. The electric association is partnering with the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association to build a hydro project capable of producing 3.8 million kilowatt hours per year — enough to power between roughly 400 and 450 homes.

“We’re really excited to get this project off the ground. Knock on wood, it’s falling into place so far,” said Matt Feier, strategy execution specialist for Gunnison County Electric Association.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

