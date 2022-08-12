Taylor Park Reservoir is well on its way to producing hydropower for the Gunnison County Electric Association. The electric association is partnering with the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association to build a hydro project capable of producing 3.8 million kilowatt hours per year — enough to power between roughly 400 and 450 homes.
“We’re really excited to get this project off the ground. Knock on wood, it’s falling into place so far,” said Matt Feier, strategy execution specialist for Gunnison County Electric Association.
As do many rural cooperatives, GCEA purchases its power through a wholesale contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. The contract caps at 5% the amount of power a cooperative can “self-generate,” meaning power that is obtained from sources other than Tri-State.
“Our board and membership identified that we want to take full advantage of that 5% and find a cost-effective way to do it. This was our best opportunity,” Feier said.
The project will take GCEA to half of the cap, 2.5%. Feier said although the power from Taylor Park probably won’t drop rates, the economics of the project are such that it can be done without increasing the rates.
The electric association and UVWUA will be signing a lease of power privilege agreement, which is required when a non-federal entity wants to use a Bureau of Reclamation facility like Taylor Park Reservoir and dam to generate power.
Simultaneously, the partners are going through a design phase, the first of which is to soon be considered for approval by BuRec. Feedback and revisions will lead to additional, more detailed design documents while, in tandem, the review and assessment processes required under the National Environmental Policy Act go forward.
The Taylor hydro project appears to be receiving a categorical exclusion, Feier said. When a federal agency determines that a categorical exclusion is appropriate, it means a proposed action does not have enough of an impact to require a full-blown environmental assessment or impact statement.
The proposed hydropower project is a “run of the river” operation that will not affect water in the reservoir, Feier said: “It shouldn’t have any measurable impact on the surrounding environment.”
The hydro project, being built at the base of the 106,200 acre-feet reservoir, comes at an estimated cost of roughly $3.2 million. Grants and low-interest loans are being secured, said Steve Pope, manager of UVWUA.
“We have all approvals in place. If all goes well, we’ll be beginning construction sometime next year. It’s a cooperative effort between the water users and Gunnison County Electric,” Pope said.
“We’re shooting for having it commercially operational by Dec. 31, 2023. We’re still pretty early on in the stages,” Feier said.
Taylor Park hydro project will be the sixth in which UVWUA is involved. The 50-50 partnership with GCEA is to develop and operate the plant, the power from which will be sold by Taylor River Hydro LLC through the GCEA, which then will split proceeds with the water users association.
“The benefit is it will service part of a rural area. It’s clean, renewable energy that services a rural community,” Pope said.
“From GCEA’s perspective, this is an opportunity and has been a longtime goal of ours,” Feier said. “I think we have a really strong partnership. They (UVWUA) see it as an attractive endeavor for them too, because they’re going to get proceeds from the generation of electricity.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
