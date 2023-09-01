Starvation and hypothermia claimed the lives of two women and a teenage boy who reportedly left Colorado Springs in October 2022 to live “off the grid.”
The victims, 42-year-old Rebecca Vance; her 41-year-old sister Christine Vance, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son were found in early July, in a remote campsite deep in the woods near the Gold Creek Campground in Gunnison County. A hiker stumbled across one of the bodies on July 9 and contacted authorities, who then located the other two July 10.
A forensic pathologist attributed the deaths to malnutrition and hypothermia, “based on the lack of body fat and the history of being out there all winter,” Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said. The manners of death were accidental.
According to autopsy reports, the youth was found outside of a tent; his mother and aunt were inside.
All three were painfully thin. The boy’s remains weighed 40 pounds; in life, he stood 5-feet-3. Rebecca Vance, also 5-feet-3, weighed 100 pounds, with a body mass index of 18. Christine Vance, 5 feet tall, weighed 96 pounds, with a BMI of 19.
Dr. Dean Havlik, who performed the autopsies, did not observe any injuries that contributed to death; the women had a few minor abrasions, according to the reports.
Havlik noted Wischnewski's ulcers in Christine Vance’s stomach, which are associated with hypothermia.
“No one really knows exactly why they happen in hypothermia. It’s unclear why they happen, but if you do see those stomach ulcers, they are very characteristic of hypothermia,” said Havlik, who is also the Mesa County coroner. The theory is that when someone becomes very cold, the stomach secretes different acids that cause the ulcers. “I’ve only seen them in deaths due to hypothermia,” Havlik said.
The scene itself yielded other clues that helped rule out other causes of death.
All three victims were dressed in multiple layers of clothing: the teen was wearing two pairs of pants and three shirts with another tucked underneath. Rebecca Vance had on two pairs of pants and three shirts, and her sister wore three shirts and sweatpants.
All three were found with cross pendants: the teen wore one on a green, beaded necklace and his mother, on a black lanyard. Their aunt and sister also was found wearing a cross necklace.
The autopsy narrative states responders found several survival-type guides and empty food containers, but “almost no actual food,” and no heaters were present.
As previously noted by Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie, several feet of snow fell on the campsite over the winter. Murdie also said the campsite was between 1,000 and 1,500 feet from the primitive Gold Creek Campground and also about a half-mile from a cabin.
Barnes said he gleaned from family members that Rebecca Vance was in an overall state of dismay about the world and had decided to go live off-grid with her son. The two packed up, quit their apartment, and said goodbyes to family and friends without really saying where they were headed. Christine Vance decided to go with them, mainly because she did not want them to go alone, according to what Barnes reported from family.
He also said their vehicle was apparently found abandoned prior to the winter and was towed; Barnes did not know what then became of the vehicle.
“It breaks my heart to try to imagine what it must have been like for the last few weeks they were alive,” Barnes said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
