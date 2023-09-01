Starvation and hypothermia claimed the lives of two women and a teenage boy who reportedly left Colorado Springs in October 2022 to live “off the grid.”

The victims, 42-year-old Rebecca Vance; her 41-year-old sister Christine Vance, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son were found in early July, in a remote campsite deep in the woods near the Gold Creek Campground in Gunnison County. A hiker stumbled across one of the bodies on July 9 and contacted authorities, who then located the other two July 10.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

