With the Grizzly Creek wildfire forcing the closure of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs, the traffic that would normally take that route is being diverted through Montrose, resulting in congestion for multiple areas.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is currently recommending a southern detour route due to construction projects on northern alternate routes. According to Mike Goolsby, CDOT Region 3 Director, the closure for the Grizzly Creek Fire (which began on Aug. 10) is the longest ever closure of the Glenwood Canyon stretch of I-70.
CDOT’s recommended detour states that “Denver metro area motorists can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Motorists traveling from Grand Junction can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver. Eastbound travelers on US 50/285 may also use US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 for destinations at or near Vail, Copper Mountain or Silverthorne.”
“For locals, we want to say thank you, thank you and thank you for adjusting to more traffic,” said Elise Thatcher, communications manager for northwest Colorado for CDOT. “We wouldn’t recommend that people take that way if it weren't really the only realistic option.”
Thatcher said that CDOT has been working closely with other states to help mitigate highway traffic by detouring cross-country commercial vehicles through surrounding states such as Wyoming. Signage is also in place to warn traffic of the I-70 closure ahead of time.
“We have reached out to commercial trucking agencies directly to get the word out that commercial vehicles are best to avoid Colorado if they’re going cross country,” Thatcher said. “What we’re recommending for folks on the detour is to plan for extra time, and try to be as patient as possible. This is changing travel for a lot of people, both locals and people visiting or trying to get from one part of the state to the other for important business.
“It’s not a trivial matter, but if it's possible to have a little extra patience, we can get through this major wildfire incident together.”
Thatcher said that she appreciates how local residents have been making an effort online to educate one another (and themselves) about the detour routes and what to expect during the increased traffic. She said the main thing to do is to have patience and flexibility.
“We are really encouraging folks to be aware that there is significant wildfire activity going on right now. ...it’s a little bit like a winter storm,” Thatcher said. “If you are out on the road, please just know that there could be more closures if that is a safety closure that’s necessary. It's a very dynamic environment out there, so be prepared for road conditions to change.”
While on detours and once I-70 reopens, motorists are urged to drive safely and avoid any activity that can cause a wildfire to break out, such as dragging chains or parking on top of tall vegetation. Drivers should also avoid using navigation apps for detours, as they can take large amounts of vehicles onto side roads that are not designed to handle heavy traffic.
Once reopened, CDOT will continue to monitor the area after the wildfire caused destabilization of the slopes, which can cause rock falls and mudslides.
“We’re looking at days, not weeks, to reopen,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We know that every day matters, and we’re doing everything we can to expedite this knowing that time is of the essence.”
