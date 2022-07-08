A closure is planned for eastbound I-70 next Wednesday, July 13 in Glenwood Canyon to remove a wrecked semi-truck and trailer.
The closure will start at 10 a.m. and will last approximately six hours. The length of the closure could change depending on weather and other variables, so CDOT asks that eastbound motorists plan alternate routes for the day. Westbound I-70 will remain open.
The eastbound closure is planned to start mid-morning to limit impacts on commuter traffic through the canyon.
The agency says removing the commercial motor vehicle will not affect its ability to continue following the safety protocol for flash flood watches and warnings for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.
Motorists can use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route. The northern alternate route on US Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists. The northern alternate route will require approximately 2.5 hours additional travel time to reach your destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Eastbound motorists should anticipate construction at exit 205 in Silverthorne when returning to I-70 from Colorado Highway 9. During the closure, motorists will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley.
By traveling on the recommended alternate route, motorists can avoid major delays caused by rough roads and other hazards. CDOT asks motorists to not use US 50 as an alternate route due to heavy construction and traffic impacts between Montrose and Gunnison.
