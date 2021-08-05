Steven Bozec was traveling from Las Vegas to visit family in Golden. Because of the closure of I-70, he decided to change his plans to meet up in Manitou Springs instead.
Mudslides have closed regular traffic on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for the foreseeable future, derailing travel plans and causing headache-inducing detours for many travelers. Some people are now traveling through Montrose, bringing more traffic and spending dollars at local businesses.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is officially encouraging motorists to avoid Glenwood Canyon and take US-40 via Steamboat Springs, but some travelers have also been taking US-50 through Montrose.
The ongoing construction project that has bottlenecked weekday traffic on US-50 on Little Blue Canyon east of Montrose has been paused since the interstate was last weekend closed for the foreseeable future.
Mark Johnson drove from North Dakota to meet with some of his high school friends in Silverton. He wanted to take the fastest route back home on the interstate, but needed to change plans to go on US-50 instead.
Tarri Johnson — no relation to Mark Johnson — works as a cashier at Blair’s Truck Stop on the eastern edge of Montrose. She said that there have been a lot more people from out of town than usual: tourists, city people and foreigners.
Because of the unexpected increase in business, Blair’s Truck Stop has been struggling to keep the store fully stocked.
“Lots of our suppliers can’t keep up with demand,” Tarri Johnson said.
A CDOT spokesperson was unable to provide current numbers on traffic flow, but noted that traffic more than doubled on US-50 through Gunnison in August 2020 when Glenwood Canyon was closed during the Grizzly Creek fire from 6,000 average vehicles per day to 12,500. Motorists were encouraged to take the southern detour last summer because of construction on the northern roadways.
The extensive damage to I-70 will cost tens of millions of dollars to repair. The governor is expected to declare a disaster declaration soon and seek federal funding for repairs.
After officials assess the full extent of the damage, traffic will be open to flow in one lane each way. Governor Jared Polis said at a Monday press conference that the highway should be fully reopened by the start of the ski season.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.