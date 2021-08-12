Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced Wednesday that Glenwood Canyon is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.
Polis and Lew visited the canyon, where mudslides caused extensive damage to I-70, and viewed some of the around-the-clock repair and debris clearing efforts performed by CDOT.
Before reopening, crews must complete material removal at westbound Milepost 123.5, and a CDOT update said weather will play a “vital” role in reopening. The update didn’t have a specific time for the reopening on Saturday afternoon.
“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the Western Slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” Polis said in a news release.
Cleanup continued on Tuesday, with crews cleaning slide material from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Blair Ranch on the east side of the canyon. On the west end, crews secured pipe to reroute Blue Creek under the supersacks, some of which were placed Wednesday, and pilot towards a downstream drop drain, according to the update.
Gould Construction, a contractor, is working to repair the damage of Milepost 123.5 eastbound.
Temporary barriers, rockfall protection and roadway safety devices are expected to be installed westbound for a safe reopening. Eastbound will also feature safety devices, and requires reconstruction of around 100 feet of roadway embankment and temporary asphalt pavement.
During a Tuesday briefing in Montrose, Lew said the full closure times on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon are “likely” and “almost certain” to extend into next season. Those closure times are 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 1:30 — 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 p.m. — 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
In May 2022, CDOT estimates a schedule switch to alternating traffic during the daytime with nighttime closures. Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, said project officials will know more Thursday if current closure times extend past the estimated timeline.
CDOT last week halted construction on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon until further notice, allowing for two-way traffic.
Jim Rathki, construction engineer for Central Federal Lands and contracting officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, said on Tuesday the fixed completion date for completion of the project — November 2022 — will be changed to allow more time for the contractor.
Polis last week issued two state disaster declarations that authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management and unarmed law enforcement support.
The state on Tuesday received $11.6 million from the Federal Highway Administration, one day after Polis and Lew sent a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting $116 million in federal emergency funds.
For the latest updates and information, visit codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
