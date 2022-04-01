‘I buried myself alive’ : Survivors of ‘serial’ sex abuser speak out

Michael B. Young will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation in what the judge labeled a case of “serial” abuse.
For his survivors, the sentence is a measure of justice, but, they said, it does not compare to a lifetime of trauma and being taught to believe they were worthless.
“You don’t deserve anything more than a cold cell. You deserve to sit in the darkness you created for us,” one of the victims, now an adult, said during Young’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, March 30.
Another young woman said she didn’t fear the monster under her bed as a child, but the monster who would stand beside it night after night and sexually abuse her — Young.
Over a roughly 14-year period, Young, now 52, abused the women when they were children who — because of his relationship with their now-deceased mother —were under his care. The abuse came to light after their mother died and the women felt as though they could speak out.
Young was arrested in 2021 after a months-long Montrose Police Department investigation. He was ultimately charged with 42 offenses and pleaded guilty to the five counts in January. The terms of the agreement stipulated a 20-year sentence — four years, each count, to run consecutively.
Prior to the survivors addressing the court, District Judge Keri Yoder asked the prosecutor why the plea deal included a stipulated, determinate sentence when the class-3 felonies to which Young had pleaded could carry an indeterminate sentence upon conviction.
“There comes a point when all four of these women, they just want to be done with him,” Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson said.
Thompson kept speaking as Yoder attempted to ask more questions, prompting the judge to admonish her. When again asked why there was a stipulation to 20 years, Thompson said “I stand by what they want,” adding she didn’t want to traumatize the victims further.
One after one, women spoke about the abuse they suffered as children. The court also heard, via letter, from another person who was not a named victim in the case.
The conduct that brought Young before the court was only a fraction of what she and her sisters experienced, one of the named victims, Survivor 1, told Yoder.
The length of time since the abuse occurred doesn’t diminish its impact, despite some of the excuses made for Young’s conduct, she also said. “This was half my life. Half my life is not insignificant. These (kinds of) words are why people don’t come forward.”
The woman said she had disclosed Young’s abuse when she was just 6 years old — and he then stood over her with bleach, threatening to kill her. A pattern of excuse-making behavior followed, with apologies mixed with threats about losing contact with her sisters or being removed to foster care.
Young did not stop and her mother did not stop him, the woman and the other survivors said.
“Even at 6, I knew he would do it again. And he did,” Survivor 1 said.
As she reached her teens, the excuses changed form, but kept coming. She was placed on birth control, even though she was not having consensual sex with anyone. She was told her sexually transmitted infection was just normal — and, she said, she was told to stop making a big deal about what was happening.
Survivor 1 learned her sisters were enduring the same kind of abuse. They were unable to speak before their mother died, she said: “her death was our freedom.”
A sister, Survivor 4, said that were her mother still alive, she should be prosecuted right along with Young. “We are here today because she (mother) is dead. She isn’t here to stop it.”
Trauma
The fallout has been immense and lifelong, the survivors in their statements said.
Survivor 1 referred to trust issues, nightmares, feelings of worthlessness and post-traumatic stress.
“No matter how good my life is, I have no idea what a normal life looks like and I never will. We will spend our lives untying knots that we did not tie,” she said.
A sister, Survivor 2, also told of debilitating trauma.
“ … I couldn’t escape it. Trauma added to trauma. It paralyzed me. You stripped me of happiness. Worst of all, you took me from myself. … I did your time for you,” she said.
Because of Young’s abuse and his remorselessness, she learned not to believe people, to shove away her own feelings because she was “bad” for having any, and to be wary.
“I buried myself alive,” Survivor 2 said.
She told Yoder she had agreed to Young’s plea deal because that way, prison was an “absolute given” and certainty that he would go to prison was important.
“You losing your freedom gives me mine,” she said, before thanking the DA’s Office and MPD Detective Mark Trimble for bringing the case to this point. “I no longer fear you. … I am free,” she said.
“He is the one person I try not to be,” said Survivor 3, who said Young got away with “vile acts” for far too long. “You reap what you sow,” the woman said.
Survivor 4 said Young looked at her and her sisters as things and robbed them of their safety.
“You are a pedophile. You deserve any kind of hell,” she said.
Judge struggles with plea agreement
Young’s public defender, Kori Zapletal, said she wasn’t speaking to offer excuses, but instead to provide context.
A previous reference to the amount of time between the abuse and the disclosure was raised during Young’s bail hearing, as part of an assessment of what kind of risk he might pose if released on bond, and wasn’t an attempt to diminish what had happened, she said.
A 20-year sentence for Young’s type of crime is significant, she also said, pointing to other sexual assault cases in the 7th Judicial District that brought the offender a prison term in the single digits.
Yoder would later counter that information by pointing to a sex offender who had two victims. He received a 16-year to life sentence. Another offender, who had one victim, was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years and could also be held for life.
In providing context, Zapletal said Young’s own background played a role in what he did: he wasn’t taught boundaries when it came to sexual behavior. His father exposed him to sexual material at a young age, she said, adding that her client also was abused during childhood.
Pre-sentence reports showed Young at a medium to low risk of reoffending at this point in his life. Zapletal said that risk would be even lower 20 years from now, when Young will be in his 70s.
Young spoke briefly. “I regret what I did. I’m responsible for my behavior and I’m sorry for what happened,” he said.
Yoder was not impressed.
“This is one of the worst cases I’ve had. You’re one of the worst offenders I’ve had,” the judge said.
She said she was “astounded” the victims could even speak about what happened, let alone live through the abuse. Young, she said, was a serial offender, emboldened because he was never held accountable until now.
“You just took what you wanted. For 14 years, you got away with it,” Yoder said. “I don’t know what is considered a sex addict, but this has to be it.”
Far from seeing Young as a low risk for reoffending, Yoder said it appears that anytime younger girls are in his charge, he will sexually assault them.
The judge said she is, in fact, concerned about what might happen once Young is released from prison and that is why she had questioned Thompson earlier in the hearing.
Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing provisions for certain types of offenses mean an offender can be held for the rest of his or her life after serving the minimum sentence imposed. Yoder pointed to that in referencing the sex offenders who had received 16- and 32-year minimum sentences. The law, she said, applies to “serial sex offenders” like Young.
Yoder decided to accept the plea agreement based on what the victims had said.
“I’m doing it pretty hesitantly here,” she said, going on to note some of Young’s statements to psycho-sexual evaluators.
According to what Yoder said, Young denied all of the abuse, except for touching one of the girls one time and, when his level of empathy was assessed, he characterized his conduct as doing something to hurt the child’s feelings.
“(You were) shockingly nonchalant, as if you didn’t think you would get in trouble for it,” Yoder said.
She then formally imposed the four-year term for each count, to run consecutively, although Young could be paroled before 20 years, because of earned-time credit and other factors. She applied the 504 days Young spent in jail before being sentenced, then ordered him to pay surcharges and certain court fees and costs. The DA will have 30 days to file a claim for restitution.
“I hope this does provide closure. I hope we’re doing the right thing by the community with this sentence,” Yoder said. “We’ll see.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.