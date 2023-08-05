Representative Lauren Boebert knows hot-button, national issues may be top-of-mind for constituents — but she said after talking longer with many voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, they often end up discussing local issues.
Yesterday, the congresswoman sat down with staff at the Daily Press to tackle a little bit of both, as she’s back in Colorado with Congress in recess.
“I’m so excited to be home — out of the swamp,” she said.
Press staff had about half an hour to chat with Boebert, who spoke on securing federal funding for local infrastructure, as well as topics of national interest like “wokeness” — a term that's become a conservative rallying cry — political divisiveness and what it’s like to be part of the Republican majority in the house.
Now in her second term, the representative from Silt has spoken of leading with “strength and grace.”
She asserts that she's made more efforts to reach across the aisle, though she’s still adamant that she’s happy to be the one to speak truth when it’s necessary.
An outspoken member of Congress's rightwing Freedom Caucus, Boebert has often found herself in the national spotlight — delving into contentious culture-war issues, offering full-throated defenses of Donald Trump, shrugging off the separation of church and state. Though she actively courts such attention, the representative said it can be frustrating when the press only focuses on what she described as the “shiny things,” rather than the “actual work” she’s doing in Congress.
Early on in the Daily Press interview, the absence of one such shiny thing was noted: Boebert hasn’t been seen as often lately with a gun on her hip — a staple aesthetic of her first term in office.
“It would be a shame to assume I’m unarmed," Boebert assured.
Sidearms and other shiny things aside, the lawmaker came to Montrose prepared to discuss her Capitol Hill work on behalf of her CD-3 constituents.
Infrastructure, jobs, land and vets
Digging into matters of regional importance, Boebert said she’s secured around $20 million for water and infrastructure projects in CD-3, as 10 of her project requests were approved by the House Appropriations Committee.
These include projects as close as Gunnison and Glenwood Springs, while Boebert noted $2 million that was appropriated toward building a new interchange for I-70 at 29 Road near Grand Junction will benefit many constituents, including Montrose residents.
“When I-70 shuts down, it’s a problem for all of us,” she said.
Language from Boebert's Pueblo Jobs Act also made it into the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed both chambers of Congress and aims to ensure a smoother transition as the Army closes the Pueblo Chemical Depot.
According to Boebert, around 2,000 jobs would have been lost under the original plan, and the bill’s language will preserve 1,000 throughout the closure process and prevent the infrastructure from being completely demolished, so another company could potentially utilize the space and create jobs and economic growth later.
To the north, Boebert is hoping to help Mesa County through the Clifton Opportunities Now for Vibrant Economic Yields (CONVEY) Act, which passed the House Committee on Natural Resources last month. The Act would require the Bureau of Land Management to convey 31.1 acres of land known as the Clifton Parcel to Mesa County for a fair market price, an effort Boebert said has been in progress for years and will spur economic opportunity in Mesa County.
On a national scale, six amendments Boebert submitted to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies appropriations bill passed the House, appropriating around $13 million in funding for veterans services. The amendments include $3 million in funding for medical and prosthetic research, $2 million aimed at helping the Board of Veterans’ Appeals reduce its backlog and $2 million for the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program.
'Wokeness' and division
Boebert’s second term is also the first one where her party is running the show in the House of Representatives — and she’s loving it.
“It’s fun being in the majority and actually having the gavel and the power of the pen,” she said.
And, of course, CD-3 doesn’t exist in a vacuum — Boebert also had plenty to say about issues that have become part of the national conversation, like Hunter Biden's laptop, the “woke agenda,” and the operations of Congress this session.
One new rule Republicans installed in the House, which Boebert is grateful for, allows legislators 72 hours to review proposed legislation before it goes for a vote, a measure aimed at eliminating last-second amendments.
“When you have an omnibus, that’s a multi-thousand page, multi-billion dollar bill that we had 22 hours to read.,” she said. “It should be illegal to vote on something we haven’t read.”
With the word “woke” being thrown around so much, Boebert defined how she sees the term.
“Woke is all of these things that do not relate to our normal way of life anymore,” she said. "It's almost like it's void of reality, where you no longer have to be qualified for a position, you only have to identify as something.”
“All of this has really infiltrated even our military,” she continued, “when it comes down to diversity, equity and inclusion. Equity and equality are not the same.”
She said one example of “wokeness” is trans women competing in women’s sports, which she believes is wrong.
“We’re not talking about prepubescent 8-year-old soccer, we are talking about men competing against women who have trained their whole lives,” she said.
Pivoting from partisan topics, Boebert stressed that she’s made more efforts to work across the aisle, such as meeting with Gov. Jared Polis and the rest of Colorado’s delegation to discuss water issues.
“That's very important to work behind the scenes, and in public, to say, ‘No, we can actually agree on something and find common ground,” she said.
At the same time, she said the political process can be weaponized, and she will keep standing up for what she believes to be the truth.
“When someone is wrong or speaking falsehoods,” she began, “the truth has to come out. And I have no problem being the voice of truth and reason.”