Montrose downtown businesses were stormed this weekend as residents came to look for good deals on Small Business Saturday.
But it wasn’t just about the deals, as the Development and Revitalization Team (DART) had set up a few unique experiences for shoppers.
Music was found on just about every corner, or in the case of Main Street and Cascade Avenue, an ice sculpture. Willy Tuz, of Willy’s Wild Carving in Grand Junction, helped get residents in the yuletide mood as he carved an elf couple out of ice.
Additionally, the Montrose Regional Library bus was parked on Main, and Y-Bar Hitch offered free carriage rides during the day.
Locals could also get their hands of Montrose Bucks as they were sold out of the Montrose Visitor Center pop up shop at 324 Main St.
“The City of Montrose likes to do these Montrose Bucks because we want to make sure that we keep money here locally for our community,” said Kailey Rivenburgh, with the Office of Business and Tourism.
“Businesses will be able to prosper here at this time of year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.