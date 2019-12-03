Montrose downtown businesses were stormed this weekend as residents came to look for good deals on Small Business Saturday.

But it wasn’t just about the deals, as the Development and Revitalization Team (DART) had set up a few unique experiences for shoppers.

Music was found on just about every corner, or in the case of Main Street and Cascade Avenue, an ice sculpture. Willy Tuz, of Willy’s Wild Carving in Grand Junction, helped get residents in the yuletide mood as he carved an elf couple out of ice.

Additionally, the Montrose Regional Library bus was parked on Main, and Y-Bar Hitch offered free carriage rides during the day.

Locals could also get their hands of Montrose Bucks as they were sold out of the Montrose Visitor Center pop up shop at 324 Main St.

“The City of Montrose likes to do these Montrose Bucks because we want to make sure that we keep money here locally for our community,” said Kailey Rivenburgh, with the Office of Business and Tourism.

“Businesses will be able to prosper here at this time of year.”

Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.

