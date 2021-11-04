ID of Falcon Road decedent pending months later as CBI analysis continues

Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard during a 2019 search of a missing man's property on Falcon Road. The man is still listed as missing. Human remains found on property nearby earlier this year have yet to be identified, although the CBI is getting closer. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Several months after human remains were found at a Falcon Road property, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation may be getting closer to establishing identification.
In early March, the remains of an individual were located on private property on Falcon Road; the person who was discovered appeared to have been dead for some time.
The agency has been able to extract sufficient DNA for comparison and hopes to be able to provide identification in about a month or so, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. He pointed to backlog at CBI as a possible reason for the amount of time it has taken. “I think the CBI is just absolutely buried with their caseload,” he said.
The remains were located near the property of a man who has been missing since 2018, although Lillard stressed the body has not been identified.
The missing man, Stanley Gardner, was 78 when he was reported missing that September.
He was last seen on his 16-acre parcel that was crowded with mountains of debris and vehicles, as well as a house, a tunnel system and a pond, all backing up against an arroyo.
The sheriff’s office searched the property repeatedly, including with a cadaver dog during a massive effort in 2019.
Gardner is still listed as missing. He is 5-feet-10 inches tall, last known to weigh about 165 pounds, and has brown/gray hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone