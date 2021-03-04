Authorities are still working to determine the identity of a male body discovered Monday on property near East Falcon Road.

A property owner in the 16000 block of the road had been cleaning up spillover detritus from an adjacent property and uncovered “mummified” remains, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.

The deceased was taken to Grand Junction for an autopsy. Investigators are using dental records, DNA and information from possible family members to confirm the identity.

