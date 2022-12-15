Residents of Ikie’s Mobile Home Park in Montrose were recently denied a loan from Thistle ROC following a months-long endeavor to become a resident-owned community.
The devastating blow underscores the increasing housing insecurity hitting communities meant to be one of the most affordable housing solutions in the country.
Elisa Rodriguez said the reason behind the decision has not been publicly disclosed. Rodriguez is the community advocate in Montrose County for the Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP).
Many residents own their mobile homes, but they don’t own the land they sit on. Now they’re seeking control of what happens to the land without the fear of eviction.
“We were devastated after all of the work put in — and obviously the residents were. Even those who are not a part of the process were devastated as well,” Rodriguez said of the latest developments. “At the end of the day, I think we still need to continue to raise, lift our voices, about rents going up. Obviously, there’s no cap as we speak.”
Rodriguez said the search continues for a person or entity willing to furnish the loan.
Both HAP and Thistle were among the organizations who lent support to Ikies’ inhabitants after the park’s owner posted notice in June of his intention to sell.
The training and support emboldened residents to incorporate and form a legal entity, the Monte View Cooperative, in September. Monte View Cooperative members marched into untreaded territory when they decided to buy the park, embarking on a series of sessions in which they learned about their rights and responsibilities as both residents and owners, if they succeed.
“Residents in mobile home parks across the country face a significant predicament of owning their homes but not owning the land beneath them,” HAP reported in a September newsletter, adding that private and corporate entities are “buying up mobile home parks as a way to make big profits from low-income individuals.”
Lot rent is approximately $420 a month for Ikie’s inhabitants, but resident and mother Chelem Mosqueda said the monthly tab is lumped in with trash, water and utilities. By the end of the month, she might receive a $1,000 bill, but the number isn’t set in stone.
“Sometimes you don’t know how much it’s gonna be at the end of the month,” Mosqueda said.
More than 22 million people in the U.S. live in manufactured homes, but there are 8.5 million manufactured homes in the country, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), a national trade organization. These homes are often the most affordable housing available without a government subsidy and account for nearly 10% of the country’s housing market.
Most people living in Ikies would be considered low income workers, Sarah Fishering told the Montrose Daily Press. Fishering is executive director of Housing Resources in Montrose County.
While some of the park’s denizens are considered medium income, Fishering noted these people are outliers. Low income households in Montrose bring in around $34,000 a year, according to research supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The figure is slightly higher than the $30,000 national median income earned by those living in manufactured homes.
Economic, political and social forces are threatening the legal and financial stability of manufactured housing, according to the Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R), a federal housing department.
“These are folks that, if displaced, will find it extremely difficult to find housing that’s actually attainable in their income bracket locally, so it’s definitely a concern from that perspective,” Fishering said, speaking of the housing crisis affecting both the park and the Montrose community.
Resident-owned communities are more than just “fairly” new, Fishering remarked. The newly emerging model is cropping up around Colorado.
While state legislation over the past four years aims to bolster mobile home tenant rights (including the right to buy their own park if the owner decides to sell), Ikie’s tenants are facing an uphill battle.
As housing authorities and municipalities across the state and parts of the country consider new models, Fishering and the Housing Resources staff are still researching models.
“I’m not really sure what is working, what’s not working right now,” Fishering said. “We recognize that there’s a need to bring together a group, probably a statewide group actually, to discuss what’s going on in the mobile home park field right now. While it’s not a brand new idea, we still just don’t have a huge amount of data, even though the model historically seems to be working elsewhere.”
Monte View Cooperative members still intend to purchase their park and continue to seek options. This is a developing story.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.