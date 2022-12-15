Ikie’s Trailer Park

Ikie’s Mobile Home Park residents are attempting to purchase the park after the owner announced intent to sell. (Montrose Daily Press file photo) 

 Paul Hurschmann

Residents of Ikie’s Mobile Home Park in Montrose were recently denied a loan from Thistle ROC following a months-long endeavor to become a resident-owned community.

The devastating blow underscores the increasing housing insecurity hitting communities meant to be one of the most affordable housing solutions in the country.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

