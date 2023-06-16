Local law enforcement in Colorado can no longer work with federal authorities to detain people on civil immigration violations, now that Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill prohibiting a practice that immigrant rights groups said left immigrant communities to stay in the shadows for fear of detention. 

Advocates and state officials say the law ensures Colorado continues to be a welcoming state for immigrants. 



