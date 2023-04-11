Impact Award, others given at Educator Appreciation Reception

From left to right, Kathy Gaber, Heidi Voehringer, and John Steele accept this year's Impact Award, presented by Montrose Education Foundation President Sandy Head and MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The annual Educator Appreciation Reception on April 6 was full of celebration, appetizers and laughs — as well as awards and accolades for teachers with the Montrose County School District.

This year, the foundation along with the school district had quite a few awards to give out. Every year the Montrose Education Foundation gives out an Impact Award worth $10,000 to an MCSD staff member who has an innovative idea for their students. The organization also sponsors the annual Teacher of the Year award program. 



