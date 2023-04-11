Impact Award, others given at Educator Appreciation Reception

From left to right, Kathy Gaber, Heidi Voehringer, and John Steele accept this year's Impact Award, presented by Montrose Education Foundation President Sandy Head and MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
The annual Educator Appreciation Reception on April 6 was full of celebration, appetizers and laughs — as well as awards and accolades for teachers with the Montrose County School District.
This year, the foundation along with the school district had quite a few awards to give out. Every year the Montrose Education Foundation gives out an Impact Award worth $10,000 to an MCSD staff member who has an innovative idea for their students. The organization also sponsors the annual Teacher of the Year award program.
“The goal of the Montrose Education Foundation is to recognize and promote Montrose County School District teachers for their dedication and significant contribution to their students, the district, and the community,” said foundation board member Patricia Cummings.
The Teacher of the Year program, which started in 2002, allows the teachers of MCSD to be praised for their hard work and ability to connect with their students. This year's 125 nominees were narrowed down to just 17 Teacher of the Year candidates who were honored at the ceremony and were eligible for winning the Teacher of the Year award. Only three awards are given out each year — one for elementary school, another for middle school and a third for high school.
During the reception, previous Teacher of the Year recipients spoke about how this award has helped them.
“Being teacher of the year is not all fame and fortune and glory like you might think,” joked John Steele, who won the award in 2017 while teaching English at MHS.
In a more serious tone, Steele talked about how the award impacted his career path, leading him to the position of MCSD's postsecondary coordinator: “This award did help me, you know, open the door for this job, and I quite like this job."
The three 2023 recipients are Lisa Franks from Pomona Elementary, Amy Jane Priest of Centennial Middle School, and Reyna Carroll from Olathe Middle/High School.
These three educators receive $500 each to use in their classrooms, provided by Alpine Bank.
“Education and community is really very important to Alpine Bank,” said Jamie Saff, Alpine Bank in Montrose’s senior vice president, adding that the bank donated around $30,000 to different non-profits last year.
The foundation’s big prize, the Impact Award, is given to a MCSD teacher of the year candidate who has an idea for a program or space that will allow new avenues for student learning. The $10,000 award is imeant to help fund the teacher's idea.
“Montrose (Education) Foundation created the Impact Award to support innovative projects that enhance educational opportunities in the Montrose and Olathe school district,” said foundation member Sheila Sullivan.
The award has praised inventiveness since 2011 when it was first created. For instance, one of this year’s nominees include a music technology lab to teach students about sound production proposed by Olathe Middle/High School music teacher Reyna Carroll.
This year’s Impact Award recipients were Steele along with MHS’ Heidi Voehringer and Kathy Gaber. Their innovative idea is to provide a four-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for students looking to become educators.
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson surprised those in attendance with the new Superintendent Innovation Awards, one of which is worth $8,000, while the other amounts to $5,000.
“There are so many great innovative ideas,” said Stephenson. “This year we decided to start a new tradition which is to add a little bit more to the pot.”
Eligibility for these awards are the same as the Impact Award. The first recipient of the $8,000 Superintendent Innovation Award was Lisa Thyre for a greenhouse and garden project at Cottonwood Elementary that teaches students about sustainability.
Kimberly Martin from Johnson Elementary won the $5,000 award, which will allow students to attend The Ron Clark Academy’s House System Leadership Academy. RCA’s Leadership Academy offers fourth through eighth grade students a chance to grow their leadership skills in order to inspire others.
