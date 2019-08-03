A sample of the 3.2 beer selection at a Safeway in Denver

A sample of the 3.2 beer selection at a Safeway in Denver before a new law took effect Jan. 1 to allow grocery stores to sell full-strength beer.

 (John Frank, The Colorado Sun)

Erin Spradlin has never landed in a drunk tank, gotten a DUI or gone to rehab.

Still, she drank too much — usually four cocktails or beers or glasses of wine, pretty much every day. “We would drink at home. We would drink when we went out,” said Spradlin, 39, who lives with her husband in the artsy, restaurant-dense Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown Denver. “I was drinking a lot.”

More than once, Spradlin gave up drinking for “Dry January,” feeling gross after the heavy drinking and abundant food that comes with the holidays. But it didn’t stick, and she was back to her usual amount in February.

Now, though, Spradlin is in “extended sobriety.” She has been sober for five months, and to help make it last, she started an online group she named “Sober Not Boring.” The first meet-up was in City Park, where a handful of strangers played bocce ball on a June night and planned to meet again for hiking and board games.

The new group is one of several popping up in the city, part of trend that includes “sober bars” — or at least a better selection of nonalcoholic cocktails in regular bars — and even a mobile app to help build a digital sober community. A book called “Sober Curious,” published last year by author Ruby Warrington, asks readers to imagine “how different our lives would be if we stopped drinking on autopilot.”

Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.

Tags

Load comments