In HD 58 race, common concerns, different approaches

Marc Catlin, left, and Kevin Kuns, right, speak during the Oct. 28 League of Women Voters candidate forum for State House District 58. Catlin, the incumbent Republican, is challenged by Kuns, chairman of the county Democratic party. (Cassie Kunst/Montrose Daily Press)

Water, bipartisanship, reproductive rights, housing and gun rights took center stage last Friday, as two Montrose men vying to represent State House District 58 made their case to voters.

Marc Catlin, the Republican incumbent running for his last term, nor challenger Kevin Kuns, the chair of the Montrose County Democratic Party, didn’t disagree that these are serious issues. They even had common ground on some of them — such as the mental health component at play in many mass shootings.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

