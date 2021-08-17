Although Colorado has committed $173 million in federal money to testing in public schools throughout the state, the program will not be in place when many Montrose students return to classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The Colorado Sun reported on Aug. 12 that the $173 million program is behind schedule, as dozens of school districts have already begun to welcome students back to in-person classrooms.
Testing students, especially those still under the age of 12 and ineligible for COVID vaccines, is a large part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s guidance for implementing COVID mitigation strategies this fall.
The school district is still working and coordinating with CDPHE for sites and specific details will be released soon. Participation in the program is voluntary and all students under the age of 18 will be required to obtain parental consent.
“We’re anxiously awaiting to hear back on details because we do want to provide that resource of voluntary routine testing to help students and give families peace of mind,” said Matt Jenkins, the district’s public information officer.
Jenkins also said that the regular voluntary testing program will be “another tool in our toolbox” to avoid quarantines and layer mitigation strategies.
According to the district’s COVID plan, released on July 29, molecular PCR as well as rapid-result antigen testing is available for students and staff upon request and after potential exposure.
Montrose’s strategy is less aggressive than other school districts around the state. Teachers and staff in Denver Public Schools are required to receive a vaccine or participate in regular COVID testing. Moreover, student athletes above the age of 12 in Aurora Public Schools must receive a vaccine or be regularly tested.
The district is also waiting to hear back from the state about the exact details for vaccination clinics. Jenkins said that they will likely be held after school for both students and their family members.
Exact details will probably be finalized by the end of this month and Jenkins hoped that the clinics would start in early September. The district is planning on hosting the CDPHE-facilitated clinics at secondary schools, but may expand to elementary schools when the vaccine is approved for children under the age of 12.
“The idea is that with widespread vaccination, we’re far safer than without it,” Jenkins said. “Vaccination is a surefire way that students can avoid quarantine and can avoid spreading the virus, so we fully support voluntary vaccination.”
Supporting vaccine clinics came under attack at the Aug. 10 school board meeting, where many disgruntled parents and community members waved signs and passionately spoke to the board about their objections with vaccines.
Quarantines are required for all positive cases, but fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine if they are exposed. However, they should continue monitoring themselves for symptoms.
According to the latest statistics from the CDC and the CDPHE criteria, Montrose County is an area with low vaccination rates and high community transmission. Despite the elevated numbers, the CDPHE guidance recommends multiple ways for schools to avoid mandatory quarantines for “routine classroom exposure.”
The vaccination rate in Montrose County still trails behind the state average — the rate of vaccination has slightly increased in recent weeks, but less than half of adults are fully vaccinated — and the rate of community transmission is approximately 150 per 100,000 residents.
If at least 70% of people eligible for the vaccine within a school have been fully vaccinated, quarantines are not required for anybody at the school.
Moreover, if more than 70% of unvaccinated staff and students are actively participating in routine testing, CDPHE does not recommend quarantines for potential exposure inside classrooms.
Jenkins said that quarantines can be “intensely disruptive to the instructional process” and emphasized the importance of in-person instruction.
“We know that kids thrive and do better when they can learn in-person,” Jenkins said, as well as participate in extracurricular activities and socialize with others.
“We want to do everything we possibly can to make sure that all children have access to in-person classrooms and school campuses that they care about,” Jenkins said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
