To the observant person, our world seems to be careening out of control.
The COVID-19 virus has impacted every decision we make and has become a focal point for anger and division.
Our economy is suffering, unemployment rates are skyrocketing, and many people fear being evicted from their homes or the prospect of being unable to care for necessary expenses such as food and healthcare.
The ugly sin of racism and our divided response to it has become a constant reminder that we have yet to arrive at a place of justice and equity in our world.
Add a contentious political election and the run-of-the mill difficulties of normal life and it can feel like the sky is falling. You may be asking yourself what’s a person to do?
In a similar time of turmoil, Jesus spoke these encouraging words to his disciples. “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
As believers in Christ, we live as people of hope. Zechariah 9:12 even refers to the people of God as “prisoners of hope.”
Paul teaches us that difficult times produce hope in us if our focus is on God. “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” (Romans 5:3-4)
Suffice it to say that no matter what is happening around us we can live in hope because of our relationship with Jesus Christ. So how do we live as “prisoners of hope” in a world that is careening out of control?
I believe, as prisoners of hope, we must incorporate disciplines into our lives which help guide us through the turbulent rapids of the chaotic world we live in.
One of these disciplines is prayer. Prayer connects us with the eternal God who is the same yesterday and today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8) In difficult times we must prioritize prayer.
K.A. Ellis (@K_A_Ellis) tweets, “People will mock you for prioritizing prayer. They will mock you for organizing concerted times of prayer together with other Christians. Expect to be mocked by people outside the church and, surprisingly, by people inside the Church. Don’t let that stop you. Pray anyway.”
Prayer is more than asking God for what we think we need. Prayer is hopeful action in an otherwise hopeless world.
Ellis shares: “Prayer IS action. Prayer precedes action. Prayer directs action. Prayer undergirds action. Prayer refines action. Prayer empowers action. Prayer IS action.” In a world that seems out of control we act by connecting with the living God who holds all things together (Colossians 4:17).
As significant as prayer is, we must also discipline ourselves to respond in simple obedience to what we have learned in our time with God. In other words, the actions of our lives must reflect our relationship with Jesus.
Micah writes “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God”(Micah 6:8).
The broader passage of Micah 6 teaches us that God is more interested in our daily actions than in our religious ceremonies. God would rather see a life filled with justice, mercy and humility than elaborate religious ceremonies intended to impress those around us with our pious devotion.
In Matthew 6, we see that Jesus also was unimpressed with those who announced their giving with trumpets and prayed standing on street corners to be seen by others. He said they have received their reward. Rather, he says, do your giving and praying in secret so that the “Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:4,6).
Our world is a chaotic place, but we live as “prisoners of hope.”
Hebrews 11 states, “People who say such things show that they are looking for a country of their own … a better country — a heavenly one. Therefore, God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared a city for them.”
As followers of Jesus we are called to live lives filled with hope and peace because of our faith in the one who gives us hope in this world and a future in the next.
As Jesus says, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Jesus followers — let us live as people of hope!
