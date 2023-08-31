230831-news-train

Two trains on Amtrak’s California Zephyr line pass each other east of Glenwood Springs on Sept. 2, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

 

While Eagle County officials and environmentalists have been high-fiving over their collective federal court win this month at least temporarily derailing a nearly $3 billion Utah oil train project — and Utah politicians have been fuming — other stakeholders in Colorado are girding for future battles and hoping passengers can replace petroleum along the line.

“I’m heartened by the court decision as it will stop this dangerous and poorly-reviewed project — for now,” said state Sen. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat who lives near dormant Union Pacific tracks and the Eagle River in Avon. “However, should the (Uinta Basin Railway) project be pursued in the future, and given the potential for catastrophic damage to the Colorado River and the communities that depend on it — many of the communities I represent — we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our water and environment, and I look forward to involving the legislature in this issue.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?