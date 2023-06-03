Discussion of what books should be allowed in public libraries as well as public schools has increased both regionally and nationally. While the Montrose Regional Library came under fire recently for books and programming that center around LGBTQ+ experiences and content, the Montrose County School District has not received any recent requests for a reconsideration of specific material.
“No MCSD school library has received a recent request for reconsideration,” said Matt Jenkins, MCSD public information officer.
Jenkins explained that Montrose High School media specialist Lori Roberts has held her position for more than ten years and that within that period she has not fielded any requests to remove books from circulation.
“She leads the school librarian professional learning group for MCSD,” shared Jenkins. “Ms. Roberts said there have been no requests submitted in her ten years with the district at MHS, and she was unaware of any other request at other campuses.”
MCSD has a policy in place concerning school materials, in which a community member can submit a request for reconsideration of school materials.
Dubbed policy KEC, the policy states that “The Board shall not permit any individual or group to exercise censorship over instructional materials and library collections but recognizes that at times a reevaluation of certain materials may be desirable.”
The policy lists three categories in which a material is usually challenged: religion, ideologies and profanity/obscenity.
Policy KEC also states the proper protocol for reevaluation when a formal request is made.
These policies concerning Public Concerns and Complaints have been in place for decades and have not been updated since 2019.
Laurie Laird, MCSD administrative assistant, explained that the majority of policy revisions are due to changes in state or federal laws or from the Colorado Department of Education.
Colorado Association of School Boards will also update policies that the school district may adopt.
“We take their recommendations because some of our policies are not required by law,” said Laird on using CASB’s models, sometimes for policies needed in day-to-day operations.
The policies and procedures concerning a reevaluation of materials, however, has not changed in the last four years.
“We encourage all community members, parents, grandparents, and any folks interested to contact their neighborhood school library if they ever have any questions, want to schedule a visit/school library tour, and are interested in finding out more about the awesome things (happening) in the school libraries across all Montrose County school campuses,” said Jenkins. “Our school library staff are all devoted to preparing students to be lifelong learners and work hard to foster lifelong literacy.”
PEN America — the largest center of the PEN International network — has advocated for the freedom to create and share literature/information for over 100 years. The organization has compiled an index of book bans in school libraries and classrooms within the U.S. from July 2021 to March 2022.
During that school year, there were 2,532 instances of books being banned across 138 school districts in 32 states. The report notes, however, that some cases of book bans may not have been reported and, therefore, not included in this count.
A book ban is defined as either a ban in classrooms, a ban in school libraries, in both, or a ban pending investigation.
Colorado was one of the minority of states who did not have a reported book ban for the 2021-2022 school year.
In the fall of 2022, from July to December, 1,477 instances of book banning occurred. This is 28% more than what was reported for the previous six months.
While Texas, Florida and Missouri are among the states with the highest count of book bans in schools, Colorado received three book challenges during the 2022-2023 school year.
These requests occurred in Academy District 20, which is located in El Paso County and encompasses the northern part of Colorado Springs. A group of parents emailed the district’s superintendent concerning three books found in their school libraries that they alleged contained vulgar language.
Tom Gregory, the district’s superintendent, authorized schools to remove this book before a formal request was made by members of the public.
American Library Association (ALA) and National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) have created best practice guidelines that districts can adopt when it comes to book/material reconsideration.
Pen’s report “Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools” claimed that a majority of these book bans did not follow guidelines put into place by the school district in which the ban occurred in.
“In the 2021–22 school year, fewer than 4 percent of book bans tracked by PEN America were enacted pursuant to these established best practice guidelines aimed to safeguard students’ rights and protect against censorship,” said the report.
While book bans may come from individuals or groups of the community who disagree with certain content being available in their public schools, some are pushed by legislation.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education law in late March 2022, which puts restrictions on teaching sexual orientation in public schools.
Florida also passed House Bill 1467, which revises the requirements when selecting and adopting certain school materials.
Bills like these have been called “educational gag orders” by critics such as PEN American and have led to book bans.
“PEN America estimates that at least 40 percent of bans listed in the Index (1,109 bans) are connected to either proposed or enacted legislation, or to political pressure exerted by state officials or elected lawmakers to restrict the teaching or presence of certain books or concepts,” stated the report.
A majority of the books banned deal with LGBTQ+ content or racial issues. Other topics include sexual content and, in the case of bans in the 2022-2023 school year, many bans deal with physical abuse and violence.
For the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year, two of the top 11 books banned were graphic novels “Gender Queer” and “Flamer.” In fact, both novels tied for being the top banned book from July to December of 2022, with 15 bans each.
These books were at the center of discussions at recent MRL board meetings, where many members of the public found these books to be inappropriate due to their sexual and LGBTQ+ content.
After listening to the public on this issue, the library board affirmed their stance of protecting the First Amendment and opposing book bans.
You may find PEN’s reports at https://pen.org/ under the Issues & Advocacy tab.