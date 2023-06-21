While the Ute Indian Museum has a new exhibit on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, museum director CJ Brafford iterates: “This is something that’s not new. This has been going on throughout Indian country.”

The exhibit features a quilt made by non-Indigenous Margaret Noah. Brafford explained Noah was inspired to create “A Red Dress” after learning about how many Indigenous women have gone missing or murdered, many cases of which go unreported or unnoticed. 



