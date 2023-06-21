While the Ute Indian Museum has a new exhibit on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, museum director CJ Brafford iterates: “This is something that’s not new. This has been going on throughout Indian country.”
The exhibit features a quilt made by non-Indigenous Margaret Noah. Brafford explained Noah was inspired to create “A Red Dress” after learning about how many Indigenous women have gone missing or murdered, many cases of which go unreported or unnoticed.
“She is non-Indian, but she had heard of this and it very much took to her heart,” relayed Brafford.
The quilt was donated to the museum for educational purposes, and it now hangs alongside articles and information about this issue.
“That’s how it started, because we’ve been having these plans but with that being there it gave me a piece that I can share,” said Brafford.
The exhibit — which has been up about a month — will remain throughout the summer.
The museum director shared that in November, during Native American Heritage Month, staff plans to bring in related films and presenters, including the voices of those whose families have been affected by this epidemic.
“We’re going to bring awareness here … be the voice for the voiceless,” said Brafford, saying Noah’s voice has joined this movement.
Noah, a quilter, said she’d been reading about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement for a number of years.
“It spoke to me. I’m not a Native American woman, but I am a woman. I’m a mom. It just touched my heart really deeply and I just created that quilt with a red dress,” she said.
The piece honors sisters, daughters, mothers, grandmothers — all women affected by the epidemic.
“It has tears falling from the dress. They’re red tears, but in my mind, they were tears being shed by the women,” Noah said.
The Ute Indian Museum also brought awareness to attendees of the annual Community Appreciation Celebration this year.
Using the canvas from tipis that blew apart a few years ago during a massive windstorm, children and adults had the chance June 10 to paint their hands red and leave their prints behind for a future banner at the museum.
The red hand has become a symbol for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) movement.
At this month's event, Brafford estimated people added more than 100 handprints to the banner, taking the total number to above 250.
“Those handprints have become the voice,” said Brafford.
2018 data from the National Vital Statistics System — a system of inter-governmental data sharing of public health according to the CDC — show homicide was the third-leading cause of death among American Indian Alaska Native (AIAN) males aged 1 to 44, and homicide was the sixth-leading cause for AIAN females aged 1 to 44.
It is not just women, but men as well, explained Brafford. “It’s something that’s very national, and it’s not going to go away.”
A 2016 report from the National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five AIAN women and men have experienced violence in their lifetime.
The study used a sample from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, where 2,473 adult women and 1,505 adult men who identified as AIAN either exclusively, or along with another racial group, participated. Fifty-four percent of the men and women respondents had lived within reservation boundaries or in an Alaska Native Village in the year leading up to the report.
In order to look at how many cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women get unreported or misreported, and to clarify the myth that these cases tend to happen on reservations or in villages, the Urban Indian Health Institute released the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Report in 2017.
This report found that 506 missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls cases were found across 71 selected urban cities; 128 were cases of missing women and 280 were cases of murdered women.
Ninety-eight cases had an unknown status, meaning the a case had been listed on a missing persons database but been removed, or were cases in which law enforcement did not clarify how many cases were missing or murdered when sending information.
The majority of these cases are from 2010 to 2018, although the oldest case the institute identified happened in 1943.
“It’s something that has been unnoticed for a long time,” stated Brafford.
One-hundred-fifty-three cases found by the institute did not exist in law enforcement records at the time of the report.
The Northern Plains area, which includes Colorado, was the area with the second-highest number of reported cases. However, Denver was within the top ten cities for the highest number of MMIWG cases that are not in law enforcement records.
Many issues the institute faced with this report include a lack of response from contacted agencies for public records and an inability for several cities to give cases on American Indian, Native American, or Alaska Native persons due to misclassifications or no classifications of race for their cases.
The report also found that many cases go unreported in the media. When it is reported, it is often using violent language, which the institute defines as language that engages in racism or racial stereotyping.
According to the National Crime Information Center, in 2020 5,295 women and 4,276 men reported as “Indian” went missing.
With issues when it comes to reporting cases as it concerns Indigenous people, these numbers are expected to be higher.
The Indian Affairs office within the Department of the Interior states that while the National Crime Information Center found 5,712 reports of missing AIAN women and girls in 2016, the US Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database logged merely 116 of these cases.
Despite the lack of official reports, Brafford asserts that this issue is still a problem in Colorado.
“It’s kind of an issue that’s been covered up for so long now, now it can’t be covered up anymore … The head gets turned,” said Brafford, as to why some instances may go unreported. Because nothing is done about it, she explained, it may not get reported.
However, Brafford noticed an increase in awareness. “Voices are getting louder. They’re starting to listen.”
Two Colorado bills in the last two years, Senate Bill 150 in 2022 and Senate Bill 54 this past session, have dealt with improving the investigation of these cases, including the formation of an Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.
This office, formed in 2022, works to not only connect families with resources but to bridge the gap between Tribal Law Enforcement and communities.
One of their roles is to develop training for state and local partners to further improve the response to these cases.
In response to why so many cases go unreported, the office director Arron Julian explained what they have seen.
"What we are seeing at the Office of the Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives is the misconception about how to report a missing loved one, when and how a missing Indigenous alert is activated and what information is needed for law enforcement to file a missing report," said Julian.
Julian emphasized that when someone is missing it is important to follow these steps: file a missing person report with local law enforcement, identify your missing or murdered loved one’s Native American background to law enforcement, and provide a picture and as much information about the missing person.
When asked about the Urban Indian Health Institute's findings that Denver is in the top 10 cities for unreported cases and why this is a prevalent issue in Colorado, Julian said the office "is not associated with the Urban Indian Health Institute and its findings."
Brafford shared how important it is to not let victims be forgotten or buried.
“Cause we need our generations to move forward to carry on our culture, and, you know, with all these missing Indigenous people, when we lose someone we lose a part of our people, our culture,” she said.
“It’s just something that is so real; it’s not something that’s made up. It’s happening today. It’s happening every week you know as we’re talking. It’s happening right now.”
The biggest thing, especially for non-Indigenous people, said Brafford is to be aware of the issue.
Noah also said non-Indigenous people need to be more aware. She spoke of a large billboard she saw outside of Albuquerque that highlighted the plight.
“I think we need those reminders that this is happening. It’s happening in the state of Colorado,” Noah said. “I wanted a place that could use my quilt to educate and inform. I know in my quilting community, there are some people who were not aware of the movement. … To me, it’s a pretty powerful reminder of what is happening in that community.”
To further help address this epidemic, Brafford mentioned joining a coalition.
“You might live near some reservation lands, near a community (of) native tribes. See where they’re at with it. See what the laws are within their own city, I mean their state, and try to get involved in a national level as well as the community levels. … Sometimes it’s first going to the community levels and listening.”
The biggest thing Brafford emphasized was: “Silence no more.”
Rhiannon Bergman is a former Montrose Daily Press staff writer. Additional information from Margaret Noah was added to this article by assistant editor Katharhynn Heidelberg.