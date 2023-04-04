Gregory Davidson believes that with affordable access to a commercial kitchen, he could grow his small confection business.

The trained chef and singer right now sells glazed nuts and specialty goods directly to customers from Olathe Confections, as allowed under the state’s Cottage Food Act. But to sell online or to other retailers, he needs to use a commercial kitchen, inspected and certified by the health department.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?