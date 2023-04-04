Gregory Davidson believes that with affordable access to a commercial kitchen, he could grow his small confection business.
The trained chef and singer right now sells glazed nuts and specialty goods directly to customers from Olathe Confections, as allowed under the state’s Cottage Food Act. But to sell online or to other retailers, he needs to use a commercial kitchen, inspected and certified by the health department.
For Davidson and other food entrepreneurs, there’s good news. The soon-to-open Entrepreneurial Business Resource Center (Business Cultivator) is also going to unveil a commissary kitchen where — for a membership fee and hourly rate — people like Davidson, caterers, commercial food packagers, those who sell food at farmers markets and others, can have access to certified kitchen equipment.
The Business Cultivator’s commissary kitchen is expected to be available for use in May, after the cultivator opens in Olathe at the former Boys & Girls Club location, 300 Hap Court.
“It’s been sort of a side hustle so far, but I do hope to make it more of a full-time gig, once I can get in the commercial kitchen and get the word out,” Davidson said.
The Region 10 League for Economic Assistance & Planning is leasing the Hap Court building from the Montrose County Housing Authority, and operating the incubator as a means of encouraging and supporting small business.
“It’s this incubator philosophy,” said James Lammers, the Region 10 kitchen program coordinator. “We call it incubator gardening. We’re taking new and existing businesses and helping them grow in place.”
Even though the kitchen is not quite open, there is already interest, Lammers said.
“There’s not many kitchens for rent from Delta to Montrose, so people are pretty excited. It’s really affordable, as opposed to renting a commercial kitchen on a monthly basis,” he said.
“By sharing it, it becomes more affordable for small business to just get started. We call ourselves a food incubator because, as businesses come and grow, eventually they will graduate to potentially another facility. We can help bridge the gap between starting and growing to that space.”
Colorado’s Cottage Foods Act, first enacted in 2012, allows people to make and sell directly to consumers certain types of foods without licensing or inspections — for example, pickled fruits and vegetables with a finished pH of 4.6 or lower; spices, teas, honey, jams, certain baked goods and other foods that don’t require refrigeration. The law requires cottage foods to be labeled with information about the product and a disclaimer; also, people must complete a food safety training course, as well as obtain business licenses their county or city may require.
The law limits net revenue on each product type sold under the Cottage Food Act, and the food can only be sold in Colorado.
Food items intended for sale through third parties, online, and similar have to be made in an approved kitchen, Region 10 Business Resources Manager Ann Bradford reiterated.
“That’s why our commissary kitchen is so important. There’s so little equipment in our area, I think it’s going to be a real boost to people in the food business. It’s quite an important thing,” she said.
Region 10 drew on successful kitchens elsewhere, such as the commissary kitchen at Grand Junction’s incubator. The Olathe kitchen will operate on a smaller scale, but, Bradford said, “We know it’s going to be something that really serves the people.”
Region 10 grew the idea of a commissary kitchen after a now defunct Delta County-area project called Engage was launched in the wake of mine closures there that threw many people out of higher-paying work. The Engage effort ended, but demonstrated significant interest in a commissary kitchen, Bradford said.
When Region 10 learned Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club was closing its satellite location in Olathe, officials realized the building could be used for a commissary kitchen, Bradford added.
Region 10 and several regional partners secured a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to renovate the building as an entrepreneurial center.
“It’s taken shape around that,” Bradford said. “We’ve got a lot of people working together. (They’re) enthusiastic about making this come alive.”
Region 10 and its partners also secured a Rural Economic Development Initiative grant. Montrose County, Delta County, the Town of Olathe, Gates Family Foundation, Montrose County Housing Authority and Valley Food Partnership are among those backing the venture.
The kitchen is a key piece of the center, which will include other resources as well. Chief among these is a co-working space as the former Olathe Conexion moves in to provide desk space and internet access for remote workers. As well, the center will host training events, including FasTrack, a 12-week, comprehensive business startup curriculum hosted by the Kansas City-based Kauffman Foundation, and the Food Venture Network Bootcamp.
To launch the business cultivator, Region 10 will host “Demystifying Entrepreneurship” on April 28 and 29. This program will be run by the West Central Small Business Development Center and taught by instructors from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business (see related information for more details).
Training hopeful entrepreneurs is integral to Region 10’s mission of creating a healthy entrepreneurial culture in the area, Bradford said.
“What’s really happening over the last number of decades is that new business development in the whole country has been declining. At the same time, if we look at data of where jobs come from, the majority of those jobs come from smaller business,” she said.
“The conclusion is, we’ve got to revitalize the small business and the new business segments in the United States if we want to be growing a healthy economy,” Bradford continued.
Although to start with, the center’s kitchen won’t be huge — it can accommodate two to four businesses at a time — Bradford expects it to grow. For instance, it won’t be set up for food truck businesses to use for at least a year, but the hope is to grow the program to accommodate those testing the waters with food trucks.
“It’s become very expensive to get into the restaurant business and there are a lot of people trying food trucks as learning steps, finding out if they like that, if they can use that business to bootstrap into a restaurant business. We fully expect to be in that business, but not as we open,” Bradford said.
“The heart of this center will be the kitchen. I think it will really help a lot of entrepreneurs,” she said. “ … In principle it will be open to everyone. If we have more people than we can serve, those (uses) that are business-oriented will take priority over hobby-oriented.”
Lammers also said the kitchen will allow people interested in a food business to ease into the process and learn before committing significant capital.
“Instead of it being a giant leap to renting or owning infrastructure, they can kind of be gradual about it,” he said.
The kitchen will be open to anyone, but those interested must sign up through Region 10 and meet requirements.
“A lot of people have dreams about starting their own business and this is a great resource to help people do that,” Lammers said.
Davidson, who returned home to Olathe after living and working in New York City, said he’s excited to bring Olathe Confections to a broader customer base.
“I thought it would be nice to start something in Olathe and bring attention to my little town where I live and grew up. It was kind of an inspiration, a longtime love of that little town,” he said. “I’m very hopeful and excited about the prospect of having it (kitchen) so close to home.”