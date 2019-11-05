The two Montrose County School District school board incumbents, Jacob Suppes and Stephen Bush, won their respective seats during election night Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Shawn Carroll will be the new face on the District D seat as he won with 5,161 votes over Cindy Brand (4,352). The spot was left vacant by term-limited Tom West, who’s the current school board president.
For District B, Suppes had a commanding lead as he finished with 4,570 votes followed by DoriAnn Adragna (2,616), Katie Dunn (2,592) and Maria Trujillo (15).
Bush also won with a large majority of votes (4,803) for District G. He beat out Melody Gillette (2,302) and Dru-Anne Weaver (1,945).
Both Bush and Suppes were elected in 2017 on two-year terms. On Tuesday, both of them and Carroll were all elected for four years.
District F seat, which is held by Phoebe Benziger, didn’t have a candidate run this year, which means the seat will be appointed following the school board election.
