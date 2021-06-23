After last year’s subdued festivities, firefighters are preparing to keep Montrose safe during upcoming public and private Independence Day celebrations.
The unincorporated areas of Montrose County, where fire restrictions are decided by the sheriff’s office, have been under level 1 fire restrictions since Monday, June 21. While open campfires, agricultural burns and fireworks are prohibited outside of city limits, Montrose Fire Chief Tad Rowan said that a fireworks ban within city limits is unlikely before July 4, but that conditions could change before then.
“Within the city limits, the fire danger is not near as high because of paved roads and irrigated grass, whereas when you go out into those incorporated areas you have lots of wooded area and wild land, and the potential for significant fires is much more increased,” Rowan explained.
In lieu of setting off their own fireworks, Rowan advised that citizens should attend the city-run show from nearby Cerise or Riverbottom Park where pyrotechnics will be set off from the top of Sunset Mesa. Ashley Pietak, who works for the city of Montrose as the guest services and community events coordinator, said that the display will last around an hour and will also be visible from most areas of town.
If people still would like to set off their own displays, Rowan cautioned that people should only set off legally purchased fireworks and take safety precautions to avoid bodily injury and damage to personal property.
The city’s fireworks display and many backyard festivities were called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s celebrations will be back in full swing.
Rowan said that firefighters were not as busy last year, “but in previous years, the Fourth of July is historically a very busy, busy evening and night for us as the fire district.”
In addition to ensuring the citizens of Montrose who opt for a DIY fireworks show avoid excessive damage to themselves and their neighborhoods, many firefighters will be attending the city-organized fireworks show around Sunset Mesa to extinguish any small blazes that may erupt. At the moment, a controlled burn is not expected to be necessary before the display on July 4.
Pietak said that Sunset Mesa Road will remain open to the public throughout the evening, but the Department of Public Works will erect barricades to restrict access to the launch area. The Montrose Police Department will also assist with ensuring that people maintain a safe distance from the firework display and avoiding gridlock in and out of the riverside parks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.