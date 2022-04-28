An event Wednesday night at the Lloyd McMillan Gym marked the transition from the Indians mascot to Red Hawks with a brief presentation, display of items up for auction online and tacos from a food truck.
Students were honored for their designs for new logos and received cash prizes. Junior Andrew Jutten and sophomore Hayley Eldridge won first and second prize in the student design contest, which had nearly 100 entries.
All of the official new logos, which were designed in partnership with an external company, were presented to the crowd.
The highest bid on the totem pole adjacent to the football field — which has a “priceless” value, according to the description — rose throughout the evening to $5,000.
The official student pride flag featuring a large Native American head that has been displayed at athletic events, the other “priceless” object on the website, has a high bid of $400 as of Thursday evening.
According to the auction website, all of the 13 cafeteria tables with Indian logos were bought on demand for $250 each within the first minutes of bidding opening on Wednesday evening.
Logo-emblazoned lighting fixtures, signs and assorted mats also have starting bids, but many sport uniforms remained unclaimed as of Thursday afternoon.
The auction will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday night.
MHS Principal Jim Barnhill said Wednesday that all of the proceeds from the auction will go into purchasing new “swag” with the Red Hawks logos for students.
The event came a day after the school board work session on Tuesday night, when Superintendent Carrie Stephenson solicited input from the board on how to proceed with the M-feather logo.
At an April 15 meeting of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, the state organization that was assigned to implement the law banning Native American mascots, Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart told Stephenson that the feathers on one of the high school’s signature logos resemble the feathers on the side of war bonnets.
“The M with the feathers on the side is not appropriate at this time,” Heart said after a draft copy of new logos was screen shared at the meeting. He added that the logos featuring birds, and the Red Hawk mascot, would be okay.
The CCIA is organized under the lieutenant governor’s office and serves as the liaison between the two Native American tribes in Colorado and the state government. Voting members are leaders of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute tribes, as well as directors of state agencies and indigenous-serving organizations.
MCSD Spokesperson Matt Jenkins initially told the Daily Press that the school district was changing the M-feather logo, but the school district later issued a statement emphasizing that the change had not been confirmed.
School board members expressed frustration about the process implementing the law and questioned the authority of the CCIA, but came to the consensus that pursuing legal action and paying the $25,000 monthly fine would not be worth taxpayer resources.
Along with documentation due on Friday to prove to the CCIA that the changes are going to be implemented — the deadline for evidence before the next CCIA meeting in May — board members suggested that Stephenson should send another “strongly worded” statement about the lack of engagement and support from the CCIA throughout the year.
The school board also advised Stephenson to drop the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary School and come up with a new moniker next school year with the new incoming principal.
MCSD found out in the fall that the Thunderbird mascot also fell under law, in addition to the MHS Indians and Centennial Middle School Braves. Johnson Elementary was the only Thunderbird mascot originally added to the list, but the CCIA may be considering adding additional schools.
