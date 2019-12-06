There’s a cloud hanging over this Montrose boys basketball team heading into this season.
The Indians are trying to move forward from an offseason in which Connor Imus, a standout player, died. Imus, who would have been a senior this season, was the team’s emotional leader on the court and a friend to all the players off of it. He died after falling into the South Canal in May.
The Indians will miss Imus’ athletic abilities and his team-bonding expertise and are dedicating the season to him.
“He made everybody around him better. You can’t replace that,” Montrose head coach Ryan Voehringer said Tuesday. “... We’re going to go out and play for him this year.”
Teammates, Sean Alex and Luke Hutto shared the same sentiment.
Alex, a senior, said his late friend wasn’t just a key player, but an important teammate to have on and off the court.
“I loved every second I was with him,” Alex said. “He was a great teammate and basketball player. He put 100 percent effort into whatever he did. We praise him for that and we definitely miss him.”
Hutto, who only played with Imus for a season, said the late standout helped him feel like part of the team from the get-go, after he came aboard as a freshman out of Delta.
“He’s everything that I would ever want as a teammate. He was selfless,” Hutto said. “But he was more than just a great teammate.”
The Indians are hoping to do Imus proud.
The team has a good chance, because its two leading scorers last season are back in Hutto (11.3 points per game) and Alex (11.0). And the Indians have two other starters returning in senior Trey Schwerdtfeger and junior Jordan Jennings.
Additionally, sophomore Trey Reese will probably be the final starter, according to Voehringer. Reese played a vital role last season coming off the bench as he got more valuable minutes as that year progressed.
Voehringer added he also has some younger players who have “to step up.”
“We’ve got some leadership roles that need to be filled,” he said. “But I’m excited (for the season).”
Montrose will once again flex its defensive backbone to stop opponents, but Voehringer acknowledged his team has some scoring threats.
Schwerdtfeger and Hutto will both be key on the inside. But after Hutto’s breakout season last year, opponents will try to stop him by double-teaming the sophomore which leaves outside shooters in Jennings, Reese and Alex wide-open looks, Voehringer said.
“If we can hit those perimeter shots, then it’ll open up the paint for us,” the Montrose coach said. “That’s going to be key. We’re going to need to hit perimeter shots.”
Montrose started the season Thursday in the Coronado Tournament against the tourney-hosts, Coronado.
The Indians will next play Harrison today and then close the competition out with Palmer Ridge.
Voehringer said this tournament will be a good test for his team as the Indians will play three quality teams, especially Harrison, which is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, according to the CHSAA preseason pool.
“We’ll found out where we’re out (from there),” Voehringer said.
