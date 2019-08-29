Richard Herman, a former undersheriff in Ouray County, has been set for a plea hearing in October.
Herman, who was indicted in June on allegations of attempted inducement of child prostitution and child abuse, appeared in Montrose District Court Monday on the charges.
He is now set for court Oct. 21. At that hearing, he could enter a plea.
Herman is accused of offering a Montrose teenager money for sex acts last March; after being solicited, the boy fled and alerted authorities, the indictment says.
Tips subsequently tied Herman’s vehicle to the youth’s report and the teen identified him in a photo lineup Jan. 11.
Herman at that time had just been appointed Ouray County undersheriff. He has since been replaced in that role. At the time of the alleged offense, Herman was employed by the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, but was not on shift.
