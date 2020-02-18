Mianna Wick has been racing IndyCar for several years with her love for the sport not waning an inch. Many different aspects keep that fire burning — though it can change from time to time, Wick indicated.
“It’s kind of changed over the years, but right now I would say the fans and getting to interact with people,” Wick said. “It’s been really quite amazing just to talk with people and get to know them.”
Wick’s current excitement for the sport will be felt during her event this week where she will discuss her experiences in life and as a race car driver. Snacks, trivia, and a close look at an IndyCar will be included in the festivities.
“This is a rare occasion that we’re going to be able to have my Indy car there,” Wick said. “People will be able to see that after I give a speech and check it out up close and personal, so we’re super excited about it.”
Wick will touch on her start in IndyCar racing, her journey through the ranks, and personal experiences beyond the track.
“I have a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” Wick said. “I believe He’s called me to do many things. My faith obviously drives me. It’s spilled over into racing and I believe that he’s opened all the doors thus far and I couldn’t be doing it without him.”
“Racing is what I do. I have a real close relationship with my family. My husband, dad, mom, and older sister are really important to me. I spend a lot of time with them.”
Wick’s dad, Mike Wick, was the driving force for her entry into the Indy Car world. Mike built a go-kart from scratch with spare parts. The family spent joyful days with the kart, eventually paving a quarter-mile track in Delta.
“I really took to it and remember spending hours out on the track, running the kart out of gas,” Wick said. “At that point, my dad was like, ‘this is your thing, you love this’. That’s when they started putting me in races.”
“It’s been my passion for sure but my dad has been there supporting me and loving it possibly more than I do the whole way.”
Wick hopes the event helps others understand the intricacies of the sport while demonstrating limits in life are just a barrier.
“No matter what people are going through in life or where they are at in life there is help and hope for them,” Wick said. “I believe it is my responsibility to set as good of an example as I can. I believe that believing dreams can come true is a game-changer in life.”
Wick’s personal accomplishments include winning the Sports Car Club of America’s national event in a Formula Mazda. She cleared the finish line ahead of her competition by over 30 seconds.
Several wins through series championships and in her FF1600 helped her be voted as a fan favorite.
Although the success has been prominent, Wick understands she holds much responsibility as a female in the IndyCar world.
“I want to empower young women in life so that no matter what they are interested in they too can strive, endure, and conquer,” Wick said. “I hope that people see how genuine I am and how much I truly care about each and every person I connect with. To me, racing is more about the relationships rather than the actual race day.”
Wick will open up more about her story at Church 180 this Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Church 180 is located on 2303 S. Townsend Avenue.
She is also listed as the guest speaker for Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. This event begins at 2 p.m., also Thursday.
