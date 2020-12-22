Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs your help in solving a deer poaching incident in an area southeast of Norwood.
Sometime on or around Dec. 17, someone shot and killed a small 3x4 mule deer buck in the area of Gurley Drive. The scene shows that whoever shot the deer was retrieving it from the field using a sled, but then suddenly abandoned the carcass in the machinery yard of a local landowner.
If you have information associated with this illegal act and wish to remain anonymous, please call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. You can also call local District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy at 970-209-2368. Rewards are possible if tips lead to a conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.