Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs your help in solving a deer poaching incident in an area southeast of Norwood.

Sometime on or around Dec. 17, someone shot and killed a small 3x4 mule deer buck in the area of Gurley Drive. The scene shows that whoever shot the deer was retrieving it from the field using a sled, but then suddenly abandoned the carcass in the machinery yard of a local landowner.

If you have information associated with this illegal act and wish to remain anonymous, please call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. You can also call local District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy at 970-209-2368. Rewards are possible if tips lead to a conviction.

