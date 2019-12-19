Montrose County commissioners have withdrawn draft changes to the existing junk ordinance, saying they need to restart the process in the wake of public reaction and other information.
An updated ordinance had passed on first reading Nov. 20, but since that time, the number of revisions to that document requires a new first reading. The county will also hold an “open house” style meeting for additional public comment next year.
“The ordinance is not going away, we’re just going through the legal process to make it right and make all complicated changes before adoption,” Montrose County Planning and Development Director Steve White said.
The county began revisions to the existing junk ordinance after hearing years of complaints about properties that fell outside of the rules because the lot size exceeded 1 acre.
The update as presented Nov. 20 would have applied to residential properties of up to 4 acres, as well as to general-agricultural properties up to 4 acres, if these were not being used for agricultural purposes.
Despite approving the draft ordinance on first reading, commissioners also had issues they wanted explored. Commissioner Sue Hansen wanted additional information; Commissioner Keith Caddy suggested applying junk restrictions to properties larger than 4 acres, and Commissioner Roger Rash was concerned with private property rights.
Residents who commented at the time were in favor of the revisions, although the county subsequently heard from residents who are opposed.
The additional public input, along with additional information commissioners obtained, led to further proposed changes.
“It was determined that, with the numerous changes that would be proposed in this ordinance that we would have to do another first reading,” White said.
That in turn meant the Nov. 20 ordinance on first reading would have to be withdrawn by resolution, which commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to do. The action withdraws the current draft, which will be replaced.
As part of the process, a new hearing on first reading will take place, and before that, the county intends to hold an open house for public comment. People can email commissioners with their input, as well, Rash and Caddy said.
“We just want to make sure we do this right and No. 2, we want to make sure the public has a voice in it,” Rash said.
“We don’t want to just do something that impacts a lot of folks that don’t get a voice in it. We serve you guys, the public and we want to make sure we hear all the voices, not just one side and we feel that’s fair and equitable.”
Added Caddy: “This is going to affect everyone in the county to a greater or lesser extent.”
