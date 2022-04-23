Interior Department added to suit over youth’s South Canal drowning

The United States Department of the Interior and agencies operating beneath its umbrella are now formally defendants in the wrongful death suit filed by the family of a Montrose teenager who drowned in the South Canal.
Matthew and Emily Imus initially filed suit against the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, which operates the canal where their son Connor, 17, and his dog Bella died in 2019.
On April 7, the Montrose District Court granted their motion to add the Interior as a defendant and also allowed their attorney to file an amended complaint.
The plaintiffs alleged in their initial 2021 lawsuit that UVWUA, as the “landowner” where the accident occurred had a legal duty of care to Connor, because it knew the canal was a danger to the public. The plaintiffs say the youth was an invitee, who believed the canal was a public area.
The association’s attorneys said in response the government owns the land where the South Canal is located and also argued the youth was a “trespasser” as defined by law. The federal government, as the landowner was thus a “nonparty at fault,” according to the UVWUA’s attorneys, which last August filed a notice to designate the Department of the Interior as such.
Connor was last seen alive at his home on May 5, 2019, from which he departed on a walk before a scheduled work shift. The popular high school athlete took his beloved dog with him. They did not return.
Using GPS to track his phone, his parents located the the device and the teen’s keys on a canal bank.
Law enforcement, along with UVWUA and power company employees, launched a massive search.
The UVWUA dropped the water levels at the intake bay as low as they could without shutting down the hydro plant on the South Canal; as a result, searchers found the dog’s body.
When the canal was further lowered, Connor’s body was found on a “shelf” feature of the canal on May 6, 2019. Authorities speculated that Bella might have fallen into the canal, prompting Connor to go in to save her.
The family ultimately filed suit.
On March 18, UVWUA furnished a 1948 contract with the Department of the Interior showing the government as the title holder of the land where the South Canal is built.
Accordingly, Imus attorney Keith Killian said in an April 6 motion, the Interior, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation, should be added as a party to the case.
Also, because any claims the family could raise against the government arise out of the same complaints as have been made against the water users, it makes sense to add them, rather than litigate multiple cases.
The Imus family in attempting to address the matter with the Interior agencies filed administrative claims with BuRec and BLM; the Department of the Interior failed to make a decision within six months and thus, “effectively denied” those claims last year, filings in the case say.
On Jan. 13, the agency denied claims Matthew and Emily Imus filed as individuals and on March 1, said it was rejecting the claims brought on Connor’s behalf.
A local district court order dated April 7 gave Killian leave to formally amend the original complaint with claims against the federal government.
The new complaint states that the government, via BuRec, was part of the development, operation and maintenance of the canal and that on May 5, 2019, held title to the property. That is demonstrated by the 1948 contract, which states the government remained as title holder and was granted perpetual use rights, per information in the filing.
“The area of the canal on and around the property is very deceptive and very dangerous,” the new complaint reads. “While on the surface it appears to be slow-moving and shallow, it is in fact very fast-moving with a powerful undercurrent and undertow.”
The South Canal was estimated to have been flowing at about 700 cubic feet per second on the day Connor came to be in the water.
The complaint reiterates what was noted in the original: that Connor’s drowning was not the first in recent years, but followed the 2010 drowning of radio personality Rick Steele; that no signs indicated private land; there were no warning signs and no gate or other barrier marking off the canal from the public.
Only after Connor and Bella died was a sign warning people about the dangers of the canal’s current and undertow installed, per the complaint.
The complaint still alleges negligence resulting in wrongful death against the UVWUA, as well as premises liability for the death. It adds claims against the United States for premises liability resulting in wrongful death, alleging the government failed in its duty of care as a landowner.
Connor, the complaint says, was a “licensee” when he came onto the property and the government knew or should have known the presence of the canal constituted a danger.
