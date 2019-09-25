During his recent visit back to the Western Slope, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt inspected the Morrow Point Dam.
Morrow Point Dam is one of three dams managed by the Bureau of Reclamation that comprise the Aspinall Unit of the Colorado River Storage Project. Together, those three dams provide 1.08 million-acre feet of water storage, which serves families and farmers across western Colorado and helps support more than 40 million people living across the Colorado River Basin. In addition, the three Aspinall Unit power plants can generate more than 290 megawatts of renewable hydro-electric power, enough electricity to completely power 54,000 homes.
“The Colorado River Storage Project is a great example of the vision and ingenuity of early resource managers in the West,” said Secretary Bernhardt.
“It is a crucial part of a broad water and power system — quite literally sustaining life and livelihood for tens of millions of Americans.”
Blue Mesa Dam, the uppermost and largest of the Aspinall Unit dams, stores and controls highly variable spring flows. Morrow Point is the real hydropower workhorse of the unit, serving as a primary peaking power plant and black start power source for the western electrical grid. Crystal Dam, located 6 miles downstream of Morrow Point, allows re-regulation of the river and ensures sufficient releases, which are modified through the year to meet the needs of downstream water users while avoiding harmful impacts to endangered fish habitat in the lower Gunnison River.
“The Morrow Point Dam truly is an engineering feat,” said Bernhardt. “The department is committed to its efficient operation, so that it can continue to deliver water and hydroelectric power to communities throughout the American West.”
Morrow Point Dam uses a unique thin arch, double curvature concrete dam. It was completed by BuRec in 1968 and stands 468 feet tall.
While he was in western Colorado, Secretary Bernhardt also visited Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and met briefly with local National Park Service employees.
Bernhardt also addressed the Club 20 fall conference as its keynote speaker.
Information from the U.S. Department of the Interior and Club 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.