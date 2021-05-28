International Rescue and Relief (IRR) students from the Union College of Lincoln, Nebraska, visited Montrose this week for their swift water rescue training.
The 50 freshman students kicked off the Division of Emergency Management and Exercise Science’s annual summer program at the Montrose water sports park in Riverbottom Park, where they got their feet wet for their first swift water rescue skills experience. Beyond the IRR program, the division includes programs for health and human performance and occupational therapy.
The Montrose Water Sports Park has been host to 10 years of Union College students, all part of a five week program that trains students in technical rope rescue, swift water rescue, search and rescue, as well as survival certifications.
“This first week was our swift water rescue week and we found that the water park here in Montrose is excellent for introducing students in a safe environment,” said Union College Academic Dean Rick Young.
The swift water rescue portion of the program is two weeks long. Once the students leave Montrose, they continue their training for two days on the Colorado river for a raft trip before spending a week on the Animas river in Durango to complete their training.
“The water is a little faster and bigger, so it makes it a little more exciting for the students,” said Young of the Animas river, adding that the training is under Rescue 3 International, one of the largest companies internationally for rescue work.
After swift water rescue, students will move onto technical rope rescue in Norwood before finishing their last week with their search and rescue certifications.
“Students come from all over the world. It’s a one of a kind program-there’s no college that offers exactly what we offer,” said Young of the IRR program.
About a third of the students end up moving toward medical or dental school, where they have an eye for working in emergency medicine or volunteering on search and rescue teams as the team doctors.
Another portion of students look towards the public safety field, working towards careers as paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement and park rangers. Some students even enter the military as officers, such as two students who have graduated from the program and now teach search and rescue for the military, said Young.
The remainder of the students pursue a variety of work focused on fields like community development, mission field work, logistics and emergency management.
At the end of the program, however, all students are working toward service-oriented careers, according to the academic dean.
To join the program, Young said the process is fairly straightforward. The school looks for active and adventurous applicants who are ready to take on a service-oriented role for their lives.
“The best part of this program is that it really builds grit in the students and helps them see that they can push themselves beyond the norm and accomplish tasks that build their confidence,” said Young. “Most of our students go on for their masters and doctorates. It’s a great stepping stone to many different career paths.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.