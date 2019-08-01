Those looking for a unique musical experience can find one during the live show by Philippe Holmes.
Holmes will be performing 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 68 S. Grand Ave., Montrose. This is an all reserved seat show, and doors open at 7 p.m.
Born in Germany and grew up in Washington, D.C., Holmes attended Georgetown and George Washington universities. Since the age of 16, he has composed, performed and produced music ranging from classical to hip-hop. He performed with bands through his 20s.
In 2004, Holmes moved to New Mexico and became immersed in the repertoire of Andrès Segovia. Recently, he spent seven years in France where he performed colo classical guitar recitals in churches and collaborated on projects that include Romanian music and contemporary pop/rock.
The show will feature pieces of the classical guitar from composers including Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega, Heitor Villa-Lobos and J.S. Bach.
Tickets are $15 for the main gallery and $12 for studio galley seats. Tickets may be purchased online at healthyrhythm.net.
